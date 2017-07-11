Photography is the hottest side gig for young stars these days ( see Kendall, Gigi, and Bella , for example). And the latest to join in on the trend is Cole Sprouse, the 24-year-old actor from the CW smash-hit Riverdale . Sprouse recently stepped behind-the-camera once again to photograph fellow young Hollywood star, Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones . In a shoot for W , Sprouse captured a naturally blonde Turner (sorry Stark stans) in a high-fashion shoot along the River Thames, where Turner dons Peter-pan collared Dior dresses and pink Erdem gowns — think King's Landing fashion, not Winterfell. Whatever dark turns her HBO counterpart Sansa has undergone, here, Sprouse captures a light and ethereal Turner in images that resemble a Renaissance dream.

Sprouse, a child Disney star, has been steadily building his photography career. He's previously captured actress Hermione Corfield as well as photographed Kendall Jenner for The Sunday Times . And one look at Sprouse's Instagram is proof-bar-none that he's not just any millennial with an iPhone.

The actor previously admitted to Teen Vogue that he'd be pursuing photography full-time, if it not for acting:

"Photography is a pursuit that allows you to be very hands-on with what you show people of either yourself or the art you want to make, and acting is kind of the exact opposite. You do have a modicum of creative freedom as an actor, but you're still very much a cipher for other people's art. If you're a photographer, you end up being the raw creative force that allows other people to see what kind of narrative you want to be giving or what kind of art that you want people to see. I had become obsessed with the control-freak aspect of photography, and with the rising importance of the image in our social media age it ended up working. I had a palatable, digestible space, like Instagram or social media, to display and curate the collection I wanted to give to people. People ended up liking it."

Even Turner, who is arguably one of the biggest stars on one of the biggest television shows of all time, was starstruck by Sprouse's talents — be them photography or acting related. Turns out, even Sansa once watched The Suite Life of Zack and Cody .

"I said to him [on set], ‘When I was younger, I watched your show religiously.’ That was my jam," she said. "I know every single episode. My eight-year-old self was freaking out.”

(No word yet if Turner is a Jughead Jones fan, too.)

See images from the shoot, below, and read more about how Turner got her acting start, her fears of dying her hair red, and what it's like to be the face of Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2017 campaign, here . The seventh season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday (July 16) on HBO.

Pinterest Cole Sprouse/W Magazine

