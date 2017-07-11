Sophie Turner's Most Daring Beauty Moments, From Fiery Red Curls to Platinum Blonde Waves

At the Game Of Thrones The Exhibition New York opening in 2013, actress Sophie Turner wears her long fiery red locks sleek straight with a soft pink lip.
Sporting a long tousled fishtail braid with a sleek cat eye, Turner attends the Game Of Thrones Season 3 Seattle premiere in 2013.
At the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's Game Of Thrones Season 3 in 2013, Turner keeps her hair side-swept in long polished curls with a glossy nude lip.
Wearing her polished curls in a slicked do with a vibrant glossy berry lip, Turner attends the Elle Style Awards in 2013.
At the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Turner wears elegant curls in a deep side part with a nude glossy lip.
Wearing her hair in a simple, tousled up do with a dark smoky eye, Turner arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2014.
With a copper smoky eye and a burgundy red matte lip, Turner attends the Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015.
At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Turner wears her signature sleek waves in a braided half up do.
Attending the X-Men Apocalypse global screening, Turner wears her hair in long, polished waves with a sleek cat eye in 2016.
Opting for a classic, high tousled pony with minimal makeup, Turner arrives at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016.
A change from her signature curls, Turner sports a playful french braided up do with a dark smoky eye at the Game Of Thrones Season 6 premiere.
Debuting her blonde locks at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017, Turner matches her coral red lip with her red dress.
Wearing a sleek pony with luminous skin and a pale pink lip, Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week 2017.
Turner radiates at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala with her blonde locks swept back and a pale nude lip.