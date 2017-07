Sophie Turner's Most Daring Beauty Moments, From Fiery Red Curls to Platinum Blonde Waves

After becoming an overnight Hollywood sensation thanks to her role as Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has also quickly becoming a red carpet favorite. Known for her striking features of long, fiery red polished curls and piercing blue eyes, the British beauty has perfected her signature look, but proves to remain adventurous on the red carpet with her style. From boho fishtail braids to polished curls and tousled up dos—even debuting a platinum blonde moment , a nod to her natural hair color—the actress is never afraid to pair her elegant style with a daring smoky eye or bold red lip. Here, we take a look at Turner's best beauty moments on the red carpet.