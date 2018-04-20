In The Mood For...

Chic and Savory: Satiate Your 4/20 Munchies with These Delicious Images

April 20 marks a special holiday for those with a thing for weed, and the ensuing hunger that comes from smoking it. And while some may prefer savory while others prefer sweet, any stoner will tell you that once the munchies strike, just about any snack—whether that be a burger, slice of birthday cake, or a crisp apple—will do the trick. So should you find yourself lighting up like Rihanna or Harmony Korine today, we've pulled some deliciously chic images straight from the pages of W that will satiate your 4/20 munchies.
Georgia On Our Mind
Craig McDean
Georgia May Jagger photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, September 2010.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, December 2008.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, December 2008.

Steven Klein
Photograph by Steven Klein for W Magazine, September 2009.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, February 2008.

Luca Guadagnino
Photograph by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine, Volume I 2018.

Alasdair McLellan
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, Volume II 2018.

Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, December 2008.

Emma Summerton
Photograph by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2012.

Tina Barney
Photograph of Florence Welch by Tina Barney, directed by Greta Gerwig, for W Magazine, Volume I 2018.

Thi Tien Dinh
Karl Lagerfeld photographed by Thi Tien Dinh for W Magazine, September 2012.

Mario Sorrenti
Alexis Primous photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, September 2015.

Steven Klein
Naomi Campbell photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, June 2007.

Steven Klein
Photograph by Steven Klein for W Magazine, June 2007.

Steven Klein
Photograph by Steven Klein for W Magazine, May 2016.

Larry Sultan
Photograph by Larry Sultan for W Magazine, January 2007.

Marko Metzinger
Photograph by Marko Metzinger for W Magazine, December 2011.

Mario Sorrenti
Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, April 2015.

Steven Klein
Jennifer Aniston photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, April 2010.

Tim Walker
Helena Bonham Carter photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, March 2011.

Alasdair McLellan
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, Volume II 2018.

Juergen Teller
Photograph of Grace Van Patten by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Volume I 2018.

Mario Sorrenti
Photograph of Brad Pitt by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Tim Walker
David Oyelowo photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Juergen Teller
Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, January 2006.

