After a dreadful bout of intense late summer heat, we can finally utter the words "sweater weather" and have the phrase be a truthful description of the vibe on the East Coast. Almost nothing feels better than just fully leaning into being basic in the fall, and that includes bundling up, sipping a warm beverage, and staying inside to watch movies because what else are you going to do with your weekend once you've kicked around the (few) crunchy leaves that have fallen to the ground and finished your apple picking escapades? So, here in this collection that should tide you over until Halloween , are eight classic fall movies that are autumnal in spirit and dare we say a good source of fall fashion inspiration (you have to admit that both The Fantastic Mr. Fox and When Harry Met Sally rank pretty high on the tweed and corduroy index).