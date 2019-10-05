Why you want to watch it this fall: It's been over 20 years since Nora Ephron's prescient romantic comedy You've Got Mail premiered, and it captures a New York that just doesn't exist anymore. "Don't you love New York in the fall?" is such a basic, rhetorical question uttered by Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, the heir to a big box bookstore threatening to put Kathleen Kelly's (Meg Ryan) little bookshop out of business, but hey, he has a point. Where to watch it: Amazon Prime