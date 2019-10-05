Why you want to watch it this fall: It's been over 20 years since Nora Ephron's prescient romantic comedy You've Got Mail premiered, and it captures a New York that just doesn't exist anymore. "Don't you love New York in the fall?" is such a basic, rhetorical question uttered by Tom Hanks as Joe Fox, the heir to a big box bookstore threatening to put Kathleen Kelly's (Meg Ryan) little bookshop out of business, but hey, he has a point. Where to watch it: Amazon Prime
Why you want to watch it this fall: The titular character in Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox may be animated but he still kills it in a corduroy jacket. Where to watch it: Amazon Prime
Why you want to watch it this fall: Yes, back to school season is technically in September, and the all boys school academic chic look works for all seasons, but it's also just always a good time to watch the young men of the Dead Poets Society learn the true meaning behind a Walt Whitman poem. Where to watch it: YouTube
Why you want to watch it this fall: The best season to hear Matt Damon ask, "How you like them apples?" is indeed during apple picking season. And though it might be painful to admit, Ben Affleck gets a few '90s fall fits in this classic, too. Where to watch it: Amazon Prime
Why you want to watch it this fall: When else are you supposed to watch the rom-com that set the standard for all future rom-coms after its 1970 debut besides the cozy seasons? Where to watch it: Amazon Prime
Why you want to watch it this fall: Well, the title says it all really, but Jake Gyllenhaal's flannel wardrobe speaks volumes, too. Where to watch it: Hulu or HBO
Why you want to watch it this fall: Sally's blazer game and Harry's sweaters are so evocative of the decade from which this film was born, but really work in 2019, too. Where to watch it: Hulu or HBO
Why you want to watch it this fall: When else are you supposed to watch a movie titled Autumn in New York besides autumn, and hopefully also while you're in New York? Where to watch it: Amazon Prime