In the Mood

Big Cozy Sweaters Are the Ultimate Fall Fashion Essential

When it’s too chilly for bare arms and too warm for parkas, a chic chunky knit feels just right. (Just ask Drake…) Throw one on and get inspired with this cozy glance at the W archives.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2009.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2009.

Jennifer Lopez photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, May 2016.

Photographed by Scott Trindle for W Magazine, August 2014.

Letitia Wright photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, Volume 4 2018.

Sweater Girl” photographed by Claudia Knoepfel and Stefan Indlekofer, styled by Alex White; W Magazine June 2010.

Sadie Sink photographed by Katie Mccurdy, and styled by Caroline Grosso, for W Magazine.

Photograph by Christian MacDonald for W Magazine, September 2014.

Katy Perry photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2013.

Photograph by Dario Catellani for W Magazine, Volume 5 2018.

Lindsay Lohan photographed by Brigitte Lacombe for W Magazine, January 2018.

Jourdan Dunn photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, June/July 2015.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, December 2012.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, August 2014.

Photograph by Tyrone Lebon for W Magazine, December 2014.

