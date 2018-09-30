Big Cozy Sweaters Are the Ultimate Fall Fashion Essential

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2009.
Jennifer Lopez photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, May 2016.
Photographed by Scott Trindle for W Magazine, August 2014.
Letitia Wright photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, Volume 4 2018.
“Sweater Girl” photographed by Claudia Knoepfel and Stefan Indlekofer, styled by Alex White; W Magazine June 2010.
Sadie Sink photographed by Katie Mccurdy, and styled by Caroline Grosso, for W Magazine.
Photograph by Christian MacDonald for W Magazine, September 2014.
Katy Perry photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2013.
Photograph by Dario Catellani for W Magazine, Volume 5 2018.
Lindsay Lohan photographed by Brigitte Lacombe for W Magazine, January 2018.
Jourdan Dunn photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, June/July 2015.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, December 2012.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, August 2014.
Photograph by Tyrone Lebon for W Magazine, December 2014.