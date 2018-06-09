Eye Candy

The Best Street Style Photography That Refuses to Be "Street Style"

It's only in recent years that showgoers have, like clockwork, molted into the sidewalk peacocks they are today during every Fashion Week. But as far back as 2003, the Copenhagen-based American photographer Adam Katz Sinding, aka Le 21ème, has always considered them worth capturing. All in all, his devotion to making the rounds to not only the usual circuit of New York, Milan, Paris, and London, but also these days to more than 25 fashion weeks a year all over the world—by the way, he now spends more than 300 days traveling—are now being collected as a 15-year archive of fashion photography, from teNeus, which recently released Sinding's first-ever publication, This is Not a F*cking Street Style Book. If that title's a bit alarming, you clearly haven't been one of the now nearly 500,000 who follow Sinding on Instagram, where his bio has long made it clear that to him, the phrase "street style" is quite the sensitive subject. (It's a rather perfect platform to express it on; his years of prior practice prove he certainly hasn't been doing it all for the repost, but instead, as he insists, to create something of a documentary.) Step back with him and just some of the many models, editors, and mysterious influencers he's captured over the years on the streets with a look inside the book, here.
Model Hanne Gaby Odiele on the street in Paris, France, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
© Adam Katz Sinding
1/12

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele on the street in Paris, France, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
2/12

Model Katherine Moore at the Ellery runway show in Paris, France, 2016. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
3/12

Ursina Gysi on the street in Paris, France, 2017. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
4/12

Model Jelle Haen at the Off-White runway show in Paris, France. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
5/12

Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers on the street in Paris, France. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
6/12

Backstage at the Missoni runaway show in Milan, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
7/12

Luke Farley at the Marcelo Burlon show in Milan, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
8/12

Gleb Cruvonosov and Masha Siviakova on the street in Kiev, Ukraine, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
9/12

Backstage at the Thom Browne runway show in Paris, France, 2017. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
10/12

Backstage at the Raf Simons Runway Show in New York City, 2017. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

© Adam Katz Sinding
11/12

Caroline Brasch Nielsen and Frederik Bille Brahe on the street in Paris, France, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.

12/12

©This is Not a F*cking Street Style Book by Adam Katz Sinding & MENDO, published by teNeues.

Keywords

Eye CandyAdam Katz SindingStreet StylePhotographyFashion Photography