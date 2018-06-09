Model Hanne Gaby Odiele on the street in Paris, France, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Model Katherine Moore at the Ellery runway show in Paris, France, 2016. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Ursina Gysi on the street in Paris, France, 2017. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Model Jelle Haen at the Off-White runway show in Paris, France. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers on the street in Paris, France. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Backstage at the Missoni runaway show in Milan, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Luke Farley at the Marcelo Burlon show in Milan, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Gleb Cruvonosov and Masha Siviakova on the street in Kiev, Ukraine, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Backstage at the Thom Browne runway show in Paris, France, 2017. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Backstage at the Raf Simons Runway Show in New York City, 2017. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
Caroline Brasch Nielsen and Frederik Bille Brahe on the street in Paris, France, 2015. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding.
©This is Not a F*cking Street Style Book by Adam Katz Sinding & MENDO, published by teNeues.