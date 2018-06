It's only in recent years that showgoers have, like clockwork, molted into the sidewalk peacocks they are today during every Fashion Week. But as far back as 2003, the Copenhagen-based American photographer Adam Katz Sinding , aka Le 21ème, has always considered them worth capturing. All in all, his devotion to making the rounds to not only the usual circuit of New York, Milan, Paris, and London, but also these days to more than 25 fashion weeks a year all over the world—by the way, he now spends more than 300 days traveling—are now being collected as a 15-year archive of fashion photography, from teNeus, which recently released Sinding's first-ever publication, This is Not a F*cking Street Style Book . If that title's a bit alarming, you clearly haven't been one of the now nearly 500,000 who follow Sinding on Instagram , where his bio has long made it clear that to him, the phrase " street style " is quite the sensitive subject. (It's a rather perfect platform to express it on; his years of prior practice prove he certainly hasn't been doing it all for the repost, but instead, as he insists, to create something of a documentary.) Step back with him and just some of the many models, editors, and mysterious influencers he's captured over the years on the streets with a look inside the book, here.