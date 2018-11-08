Adriana Lima Just Walked Her 18th and Final Victoria's Secret Runway

After a run the included18 shows over 20 years, Adriana Lima has announced she's hanging up her angel wings. Her retirement was announced during the taping of the brand's 2018 show with a special video package calling her “the greatest angel of all time.” It's hard to argue with that. Since she made her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway, the Brazilian beauty has worn many over-the-top ensembles, that include feathers, lace, and even a cupcake-shaped hat. “Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly," Lima wrote in her own Instagram post. Appropriately, Lima will close the show when it airs on television in December. Here, a look back at the supermodel's many outrageous, revealing ensembles from over the years.
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show In Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai, China. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.