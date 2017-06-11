View as SlideshowBest of Instagram

From Alessandra Ambrosio's No Makeup Look to Lily Collins's Yellow Eyeshadow, These Are the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

This week, our favorite A-listers proved that a touch of color on the lips or radiant, sun-kissed skin can be the ultimate finishing touch to a perfectly "un-done" summer look. Models Taylor Hill and Thylane Blondeau sported playful, braided up dos, while models Emily Ratajkowski and Alessandra Ambrosio wore their hair in messy low buns. Model Hilary Rhoda dressed up her simple up do with a vibrant pink lip, while actress Lily Collins put all the attention on her golden yellow smoky eye, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen proved there's nothing more classic than a nude lip. All in all, these style stars show that messy hair and stained lips can be just as glamorous when off the red carpet. Here, a closer look at the 10 best Instagram beauty moments of the week.
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra showed off her sleek blowout, which she paired with a matte, rose pink lip.

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio showed off her bombshell curls and enviable nude lip.

Actress Lily Collins added a playful pop of color to her look pairing her golden yellow smoky eye with a pale pink lip.

Model Maria Borges looked radiant with luminous skin, wearing a touch of cream blush on the cheekbones with a glossy, nude lip.

Model Hilary Rhoda's simple up do a pink-stained lip prove to be the ultimate summer glam look.

French beauty Thylane Blondeau paired her playful French braided up do with a subtle taupe smoky eye and nude pink lip.

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio's proves that less is more with her perfectly undone up do and berry-stained lips.

Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill posed wearing a playful French braided up do, a taupe smoky eye and a glossy, coral lip.

Model Emily Ratajkowski wore a low pony with loose pieces framing her face and a sheer nude, pink lip.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen posed with husband Tom Brady, wearing her hair in natural waves with a glossy, mauve pink lip.

