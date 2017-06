From Alessandra Ambrosio's No Makeup Look to Lily Collins's Yellow Eyeshadow, These Are the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

This week, our favorite A-listers proved that a touch of color on the lips or radiant, sun-kissed skin can be the ultimate finishing touch to a perfectly " un-done " summer look. Models Taylor Hill and Thylane Blondeau sported playful, braided up dos, while models Emily Ratajkowski and Alessandra Ambrosio wore their hair in messy low buns. Model Hilary Rhoda dressed up her simple up do with a vibrant pink lip, while actress Lily Collins put all the attention on her golden yellow smoky eye, and supermodel Gisele Bündchen proved there's nothing more classic than a nude lip. All in all, these style stars show that messy hair and stained lips can be just as glamorous when off the red carpet. Here, a closer look at the 10 best Instagram beauty moments of the week.