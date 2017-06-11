From Alessandra Ambrosio's No Makeup Look to Lily Collins's Yellow Eyeshadow, These Are the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra showed off her sleek blowout, which she paired with a matte, rose pink lip.
Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio showed off her bombshell curls and enviable nude lip.
Actress Lily Collins added a playful pop of color to her look pairing her golden yellow smoky eye with a pale pink lip.
Model Maria Borges looked radiant with luminous skin, wearing a touch of cream blush on the cheekbones with a glossy, nude lip.
Model Hilary Rhoda's simple up do a pink-stained lip prove to be the ultimate summer glam look.
French beauty Thylane Blondeau paired her playful French braided up do with a subtle taupe smoky eye and nude pink lip.
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio's proves that less is more with her perfectly undone up do and berry-stained lips.
Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill posed wearing a playful French braided up do, a taupe smoky eye and a glossy, coral lip.
Model Emily Ratajkowski wore a low pony with loose pieces framing her face and a sheer nude, pink lip.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen posed with husband Tom Brady, wearing her hair in natural waves with a glossy, mauve pink lip.