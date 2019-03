It's All Coming Up Roses at Alexander McQueen's Fall 2019 Show

Fashion Week is about as far as you can get from the real world, but the Alexander McQueen show attempted to bring it somewhat back to earth on Monday during Paris Fashion Week . In a tactile reminder that, ethereal as they may be, most designs come from factories, the designs in the house's fall 2019 show flowered over into the seating, which the house fashioned out of oversized rolls of wool from British fabric mills, which served as creative director Sarah Burton's inspiration this season. The references to Derbyshire and the countryside on the runway were a bit less explicit; a giant scarlet red, silk taffeta dress, for example, paid homage to the Red Rose of Lancaster, whereas silver sequined gowns and metallic chokers added a dose of both disco and industrial machinery. Take it all in from the front row, here.