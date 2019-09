It's not a Fashion Week party if you're not staying out way past your bedtime. Just ask Alexander Wang , who celebrated the launch of the “Serpenti Through the Eyes of Wang” capsule collection with Bvlgari from late Saturday night until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Where else could you spot Tiffany Haddish popping off with Quavo, or Sydney Sweeney getting cozy with a made up mannequin besides at a Wang party, inside the former Henri Bendel department store, where there was an ice cream station, a nail salon giving guests custom diamond-embellished manicures, and perfume bottles filled with cocktails? There was a performance from Rick Ross, and even Normani was there, too, to give the crowd some motivation before the after party (L'Afters, which took place at Le Chalet at L’Avenue inside of Saks Fifth Avenue) where they would sip on cocktails with names like L'Tequila Soda and toss back shots called Au Revoir Bitches. Go inside one of the most anticipated New York Fashion Week parties of the year, here.