Inside Alexander Wang and Bvlgari's Luxury Department Store Soirée

It's not a Fashion Week party if you're not staying out way past your bedtime. Just ask Alexander Wang, who celebrated the launch of the “Serpenti Through the Eyes of Wang” capsule collection with Bvlgari from late Saturday night until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Where else could you spot Tiffany Haddish popping off with Quavo, or Sydney Sweeney getting cozy with a made up mannequin besides at a Wang party, inside the former Henri Bendel department store, where there was an ice cream station, a nail salon giving guests custom diamond-embellished manicures, and perfume bottles filled with cocktails? There was a performance from Rick Ross, and even Normani was there, too, to give the crowd some motivation before the after party (L'Afters, which took place at Le Chalet at L’Avenue inside of Saks Fifth Avenue) where they would sip on cocktails with names like L'Tequila Soda and toss back shots called Au Revoir Bitches. Go inside one of the most anticipated New York Fashion Week parties of the year, here.
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Sofia Richie at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Sydney Sweeney at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Tiffany Haddish at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Brittany Snow at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Roberto Rossellini at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Justine Skye at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Halima Aden at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Quavo at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Sofia Richie at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Trevor Jackson at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Dua Lipa at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Tiffany Haddish and Quavo at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Alexander Wang and Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Hailey Bieber and Alexander Wang at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

G-Eazy at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Sydney Sweeney at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Riley Montana and Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Shea Marie at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Adesuwa Aighewi at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Quavo and Offset at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Offset, Yungblud, and Quavo at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Hanne Gaby Odiele at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Nicole Scherzinger and G-Eazy at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Soo Joo Park at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Normani at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Rick Ross at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Wale and Rick Ross at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Paloma Elsesser at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Alexander Wang at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

At the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Lucky Blue Smith at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

Kehlani at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.

