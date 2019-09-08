Coco Rocha at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Sofia Richie at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Sydney Sweeney at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Tiffany Haddish at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Brittany Snow at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Roberto Rossellini at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Justine Skye at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Halima Aden at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Quavo at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Sofia Richie at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Trevor Jackson at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Dua Lipa at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Tiffany Haddish and Quavo at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Alexander Wang and Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Hailey Bieber and Alexander Wang at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
G-Eazy at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Sydney Sweeney at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Riley Montana and Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Shea Marie at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Adesuwa Aighewi at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Quavo and Offset at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Offset, Yungblud, and Quavo at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Hanne Gaby Odiele at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Nicole Scherzinger and G-Eazy at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Soo Joo Park at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Normani at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Rick Ross at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Wale and Rick Ross at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Paloma Elsesser at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Alexander Wang at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
At the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Lucky Blue Smith at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.
Kehlani at the Alexander Wang x Bvlgari celebration on September 7, 2019. Photo by Maridelis Morales Rosado for W Magazine.