Exclusive: Alisha Boe's Photo Diary Getting Ready for the Salvatore Ferragamo Pitti Uomo Show

This season, Pitti Uomo is already off to a wild start, with youthful bucket hats and overalls infiltrating the typical three-piece suit uniform typically worn by street style stars in Florence this time of year. It makes perfect sense, then, for 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe, a guest of designer Paul Andrew at the Salvatore Ferragamo men's show in the Piazza della Signoria, to chronicle her Italy trip with a Polaroid camera during Pitti Uomo Spring 2020. Plenty of playful pics, including Andrew's Ferragamo mood board, Florence's Fountain of Neptune, the actress's look for the presentation, and all of the gelato consumed on her stylish getaway made the cut. See Boe's photo diary shot exclusively for W, here.
Alisha Boe
Alisha Boe for W Magazine
1/16

“Major fitting views overlooking the Arno and Ponte Vecchio.” Getting ready for the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
2/16

“Arm candy.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
3/16

“Last Look.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
4/16

“My friend Kelsey and I throwing major shade.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
5/16

“Fountain of Neptune.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
6/16

“Paul’s inspiration board for the collection.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
7/16

“The runway casting was incredible.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
8/16

“Close up of my favorite look.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
9/16

“Tough decisions.” Getting ready for the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
10/16

“Exploring a Tuscan vineyard with a new friend I met in Rome.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
11/16

“Handbag oasis.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
12/16

“Night cap.”After the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
13/16

“Museo Ferragamo’s exhibition, 'Sustainable Thinking'.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
14/16

“Original creations: shoes Salvatore designed in the 1930s and 1940s.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
15/16

“Best gelato in Florence.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Alisha Boe for W Magazine
16/16

“Breather before glam arrives.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.

Keywords

Alisha BoePitti UomoSalvatore FerragamoPolaroidPhoto Diary