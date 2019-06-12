“Major fitting views overlooking the Arno and Ponte Vecchio.” Getting ready for the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Arm candy.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Last Look.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“My friend Kelsey and I throwing major shade.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Fountain of Neptune.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Paul’s inspiration board for the collection.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“The runway casting was incredible.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Close up of my favorite look.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Tough decisions.” Getting ready for the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Exploring a Tuscan vineyard with a new friend I met in Rome.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Handbag oasis.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Night cap.”After the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Museo Ferragamo’s exhibition, 'Sustainable Thinking'.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Original creations: shoes Salvatore designed in the 1930s and 1940s.” Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Best gelato in Florence.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.
“Breather before glam arrives.” Before the Ferragamo Spring 2020 Menswear Show on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Photo courtesy of Alisha Boe for W Magazine.