This season, Pitti Uomo is already off to a wild start, with youthful bucket hats and overalls infiltrating the typical three-piece suit uniform typically worn by street style stars in Florence this time of year. It makes perfect sense, then, for 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe , a guest of designer Paul Andrew at the Salvatore Ferragamo men's show in the Piazza della Signoria, to chronicle her Italy trip with a Polaroid camera during Pitti Uomo Spring 2020. Plenty of playful pics, including Andrew's Ferragamo mood board, Florence's Fountain of Neptune, the actress's look for the presentation, and all of the gelato consumed on her stylish getaway made the cut. See Boe's photo diary shot exclusively for W, here.