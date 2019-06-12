Street Style

Pitti Uomo Spring 2020 is Full of Street Style Wild Cards

Since the latest edition of Pitti Uomo kicked off this week, the streets of Florence have once again been flooded with some of the most dapper men imaginable. But even on day one, it's clear that this season, spring 2020, already stands apart; for what might be the first time in the menswear fair's history, a pair of stained white overalls snuck its way into the usual sea of flamboyantly tailored three-piece suits, immaculate leather shoes, and peacock accessories—the Pitti uniform, more or less. And that's just one of this season's wild cards. Showgoers have been branching out with their hat game, from fedoras to bucket hats; mixing prints like plaid, stripes, and polka dots; and going wild for band tees and Hawaiian shirts. If the summery weather has anything to do with all that, well, the street style is about to get even wilder: The final day of shows, on Friday, is set to climb all the way up to 100 degrees.
A person standing by a blue building
Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during Day 1 of the 95th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

