Street Style

Florence Street Style at This Season's Pitti Uomo Is as Handsome as Ever

Deep in the halls of the 15th-century Palazzo Vecchio, the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo kicked off in Florence on Tuesday—just in time, it turned out, to disprove the New York Times’s newfound declaration that the dandy is dead. Dressed just as much to the nines as usual, this season’s showgoers reasserted their ranking as some of the most stylish men in the world when they journeyed to the first day of menswear shows’ usual 14th-century fort in their (no doubt freshly steamed and ironed) suits. (Not that things have so far been strictly buttoned-up; from wackily printed two-piece ensembles to head-to-toe orange, the peacocks have taken care to play, too.) Still, none except perhaps the man who successfully made the case for making sleeveless shirts out of burlap sacks got nearly as weird as Björk has in the past—a reference point readily at hand thanks to the city's so-called Gucci Garden’s new showcase of the house’s past collaborations with the Icelandic enigma. From classic to eccentric, take a look at some of the best street style that's emerged from this season so far, here.
Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
2018 Adam Katz Sinding
Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Street style during the 94th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

