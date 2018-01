In just a few weeks, fashion's biggest peacocks will flock to New York City for the Fall 2018 womenswear collection, but for now, it's the mens' time to shine in Florence, Italy, for Pitti Uomo 's Fall 2018 menswear shows . And shine they did. Many dapper attendees dressed up for the occasion, donning sleek herringbone suits and classic plaid blazers. Of course, streetwear remained a strong trend, with puffer jackets, graphic beanies, and a dose of camouflage keeping the gentlemen warm during those cold Italian afternoons. Feeling inspired to update your own polar vortex wardrobe? Scroll down for the best street style from Pitti Uomo, here.