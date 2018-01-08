London Fashion Week: Men's

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, the Hot New Label Beloved by London's Club Kids, Get Angry For Spring 2018

London loves a young, artistic ingenue with a wild side. Case in point: Charles Jeffrey, the on-the-rise club kid whose label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy recently took home Emerging Menswear Designer of the Year at the 2017 British Fashion Awards last month, where the designer accepted the award wearing a full face of vampire-esque makeup, complete with spooky, icy blue contacts. For his Spring 2018 runway show, the designer employed the same treatment of heavy makeup to his army of models, who matched various takes on facepaint with tattered suits, armor-like leather, and artistic prints. There was also a dash of plaid, a nod to the designer's native Scotland, which helped fuel a sense of anger and emotion that were not just reserved for the clothes. The show opened with a performance piece including a primal screaming confrontation of growing up gay, as acted out by a number of paint-drenched performers.
Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men&#x27;s in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.
Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

Behind the scenes at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Fall 2018 show during London Fashion Week Men's in London, England on Sunday, January 7th. Photo by Steph Wilson for W Magazine.

