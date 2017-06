All the Scions at Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 Men's Show

For the past several seasons, Dolce & Gabbana, a label that knows a gimmick when it sees one, has doubled down on stunt casting , recruiting a who's who of Hollywood scions to parade down its runways and sit front row. If you want a good primer on the next generation of celebrity children with ambitions to model and act, a D&G show is a good place to start. The trend continued with the Italian label's Spring 2018 men's show in Milan, where the designers showed their usual brand of peacocky style, both for men and women, on the backs of a couple of Stallone sisters, Rafferty Law, Luka Sabbat, Tyler Clinton , and a handful of European royals and personalities. Here, take a look at all the scions strutting for fashion.