American Horror Story's Most Shocking Onscreen Transformations

Ryan Murphy's spooky meme-fest American Horror Story returns for its ninth season tonight, this time traveling back to the '80s for a sendup of that decade's slasher movies . As always, we can expect lots of blood, guts, sex, and—naturally—contentious plot twists, but the series is also known for pulling off eye-popping onscreen transformations that are shocking in their own right. Over the course of nine seasons, the FX anthology has won a handful of Emmys for prosthetic makeup, costuming, and hairstyling, and has been nominated for many others. The series often features actors over multiple seasons in a variety of roles, which demands some stylistic differentiation, and, of course, all that scary stuff requires some chilling SFX makeup. Whether it's turning Evan Peters into Jesus or aging Jessica Lange by a few decades, here are some of the biggest onscreen transformations from the show's history.