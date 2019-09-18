American Horror Story's Most Shocking Onscreen Transformations

Sarah Paulson, the show's most frequent star, has rocked just about every hairstyle under the sun throughout her run (even getting to model two at one time for her conjoined twin role in Freak Show). While she usually plays more sympathetic characters, her red-headed transformation into a stern Wilhemina Venable for Apocalypse certainly stands out. Seriously, the eyebrows alone... Photos courtesy of Getty Images and IMDB.