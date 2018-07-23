Tributes

An Appreciation of Amy Winehouse's Ever Enduring Signature Style

Amy Winehouse became a modern-day style icon shortly after bursting onto the scene in 2003, with a little help from her signature beehive, heavy winged eyeliner, skin-tight, thigh-skimming dresses and skirts, and, of course, her rockabilly forebears. In fact, until her death seven years ago, on July 23, 2011, Amy Winehouse was so committed to her signature style that she was rarely pictured in anything else. (For a court appearance in 2009, for example, she was pictured in the surprising combination of a tight tailored suit and pearls--hair and makeup intact.) When it came to maintaining that status, then, she didn't shy from shortcuts; while on tour in 2007, Winehouse once saved packing space, by wearing one of her go-to ensembles—short shorts and a white tanktop—while performing at both the Isle of Wight festival and Coachella. Sometimes, she studded those staples with embellishments; over the years, everything from real roses in her hair to a bottle of wine and a tabloid served as her accessories. In honor of the late singer, take a look at some of her most pioneering looks over the years—plus a snapshot of her blonde streak matching the manes of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—here.
V Festival - Chelmsford
Mark Holloway/Getty Images
1/22

Amy Winehouse wearing roses in her hair while performing at the V Festival in Telford, England, August 2008.

Epsilon/Getty Images
2/22

Amy Winehouse performing in platforms and a floral dress at the opening of the Center for Contemporary Culture in Melnikov Garage in Moscow, Russia, June 2008.

Rob Loud/Getty Images
3/22

Amy Winehouse wearing more checkers and lace while performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, August 2007.

Paul Bergen/Getty Images
4/22

Amy Winehouse, pre-beehive and worldwide fame, posing for a portrait taken in Rotterdam, November 2004.

Jon Furniss/Getty Images
5/22

Amy Winehouse, once again wearing a white ribbed tanktop, while with her husband Blake Fielder-Civil at the Isle of Wight Festival in England, June 2007.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
6/22

Amy Winehouse wearing a head scarf and taking a break during a surprise appearance with Mark Ronson at the 100 Club in London, July 2010.

Photoshot/Getty Images
7/22

Amy Winehouse, pre-beehive but post-BRIT Award nomination, performing at a record store on Oxford Street in London, January 2004.

Jo Hale/Getty Images
8/22

Amy Winehouse wearing one of her signature black belts while performing at Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, May 2007.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
9/22

Amy Winehouse and her flower-studded beehive performing for the 50th Grammy Awards ceremony in London, February 2008.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
10/22

Mary-Kate Olsen, Amy Winehouse, and Ashley Olsen posing together at the Olsens' launch dinner for The Row in London, October 2007.

Ross Gilmore/Getty Images
11/22

Amy Winehouse wearing a cropped motorcycle jacket, red short shorts, and her signature black belt while performing in Kinross-shire, Scotland, July 2013.

Jo Hale/Getty Images
12/22

Amy Winehouse wearing the same white tanktop and denim short shorts ensemble she wore while performing at Coachella onstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in Wight, England, June 2007.

Getty Images
13/22

Amy Winehouse wearing roses in her hair while performing at the V Festival in Telford, England, August 2008.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
14/22

Amy Winehouse in a tailored suit and pearls while on her way Westminster Magistrates Court to address assault charges after allegedly hitting a fan in London, July 2009.

Matt Kent/Getty Images
15/22

Amy Winehouse wearing a simple polo shirt while performing at The Astoria in London, February 2007.

Tom Wargacki/Getty Images
16/22

Amy Winehouse accessorizing with a tabloid and bottle of wine while out and about in London, March 2008.

Donna Ward/Getty Images
17/22

Amy Winehouse, in a checkered crop top, performing at the Highline Ballroom in New York City, May 2007.

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images
18/22

Amy Winehouse performing in a matching black-and-white head scarf and tank top at the V Festival in Telford, England, August 2008.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
19/22

Amy Winehouse wearing short shorts and another crop top while performing at the International Festival of Benicassim in Spain, July 2007.

John Shearer/Getty Images
20/22

Amy Winehouse performing at Coachella in platforms and the same ribbed tank top and denim short shorts that she performed in at the Isle of Wight, April 2007.

Hal Horowitz/Getty Images
21/22

Amy Winehouse wearing a head scarf and short shorts at the Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago during Lollapalooza, August 2007.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
22/22

Amy Winehouse performing in Belgrade, Serbia, during what would be her last live concert before her death the following month, June 2011.

Keywords

Amy WinehouseStyle Evolution