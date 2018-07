An Appreciation of Amy Winehouse's Ever Enduring Signature Style

Amy Winehouse became a modern-day style icon shortly after bursting onto the scene in 2003, with a little help from her signature beehive, heavy winged eyeliner, skin-tight, thigh-skimming dresses and skirts, and, of course, her rockabilly forebears . In fact, until her death seven years ago, on July 23, 2011, Amy Winehouse was so committed to her signature style that she was rarely pictured in anything else. (For a court appearance in 2009, for example, she was pictured in the surprising combination of a tight tailored suit and pearls--hair and makeup intact.) When it came to maintaining that status, then, she didn't shy from shortcuts; while on tour in 2007, Winehouse once saved packing space, by wearing one of her go-to ensembles—short shorts and a white tanktop—while performing at both the Isle of Wight festival and Coachella. Sometimes, she studded those staples with embellishments; over the years, everything from real roses in her hair to a bottle of wine and a tabloid served as her accessories. In honor of the late singer, take a look at some of her most pioneering looks over the years—plus a snapshot of her blonde streak matching the manes of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen —here.