A Look Back At W's Best Retro Rockabilly Looks, As Inspired by Amy Winehouse

It's been seven years since Amy Winehouse tragically passed away at the age of 27, but the jazz vocalist's unique sense of style still holds influence over pop culture in 2018. Simultaneously modern and old-school, Winehouse's wing-tipped eyeliner and retro pinup outfits inspired plenty of copycats, yet no one else could pull off a rockabilly beehive bouffant or mix strong statement accessories like earrings and pearls with a classic gingham print quite like the British soul singer. In honor of the late musician's iconic style, these photographs from the pages of W will get you in the mood for an updated midcentury-inspired fashion moment of your own.