How to Dress Like Anita Pallenberg, the Ultimate British It Girl

In the '60s and '70s, Anita Pallenberg was a regular in the tabloids, thanks to her relationships with several members of The Rolling Stones. But the actress and model went down in history for her masterful bohemian-meets-rocker style. A lover of feather boas, caftans, fur, and sequined headbands, Pallenberg could effortlessly wear flowing shirts, skin-tight pants, and everything in between. To commemorate the original British It girl, who passed away this week at the age of 73 , here's a guide to dressing like Pallenberg (rock star boyfriend not included).