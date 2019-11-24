Stargazing

Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham Unite and More of the Best Party Photos of the Week

Art Basel may not kick off until December, but that doesn't mean the parties in Miami haven't gotten started yet. Case in point: the Equinox Hotel hosted a pre-Basel party and dinner, which boasted a guest list that included The New Black Vanguard author Antwaun Sargent. And in New York, the party continued with Rupert Grint making an appearance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the world premiere of M. Night Shyamalan's new Apple TV+ series Servant, Kacey Musgraves giving off some yee haw holiday vibes at Metrograph for the debut of The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham hanging out at a dinner for Violet Grey, and the Jonas Brothers taking selfies with the cast of Saturday Night Live at the American Museum of Natural History. The fun didn't stop there, of course. Go inside the best parties of the week, here.
This image may contain Rupert Grint, Human, Person, Audience, Crowd, George Lincoln Rockwell, Coat, Clothing, and Overcoat
KOURY ANGELO
1/20

Rupert Grint at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s Servant on November 19, 2019 at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
2/20

Antwaun Sargent at the Equinox Hotel Pre-Basel Dinner Party on November 20, 2019 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
3/20

Scarlett Curtis and Meg Ryan attend the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now on November 19, 2019 in New York City.

Jared Siskin/PMC
4/20

Gina Gershon attends Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Host The After Party For The Song Of Names at OMAR'S La Boite on November 21, 2019 in New York.

Angela Pham
5/20

Justine Skye hosts a celebratory dinner in honor of the Justine Skye x H&M collection at the Times Square Edition Terrace Restaurant on November 21, 2019 in New York City.

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com
6/20

Jameela Jamil attends the ALDO x Dalkhafine dinner on November 22, 2019 in New York City.

Leandro Justen
7/20

Guests New York Club Kids by Waltpaper book launch after party at Sister City hotel.

Leandro Justen
8/20

Guests New York Club Kids by Waltpaper book launch after party at Sister City hotel.

Jason Davis/Getty Images
9/20

Ashley Madekwe and Odette Annable attend Tell Me A Story Season 2 Nashville Premiere after party at Dirty Little Secret on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

KOURY ANGELO
10/20

Lauren Ambrose and M. Night Shyamalan at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s Servant on November 19, 2019 at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images
11/20

Ali Wentworth and Brooke Shields attend Child Mind Institute 2019 Child Advocacy Award Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 19, 2019 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
12/20

Kacey Musgraves attends the screening of the The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at Metrograph on November 19, 2019 in New York City.

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images
13/20

SNL cast member Beck Bennett takes a selfie with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers performance at The American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 21, 2019 in New York City.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com
14/20

Katie Holmes at the unveiling of "Bergdorf GoodTimes" Holiday 2019 Windows with Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City on November 21, 2019.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
15/20

Waris Ahluwalia and Chloë Sevigny at the launch of House of Waris Botanicals at Top of The Standard in New York City, November 20, 2019.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
16/20

Zendaya at a dinner hosted by Garage magazine and Casamigos at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, November 19, 2019.

Stefanie Keenan
17/20

Kourtney Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Lynda Resnick attend VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey at a Private Residence on November 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Stefanie Keenan
18/20

Carole Bayer Sager and Cassandra Grey attend VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey at a Private Residence on November 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Eric Vitale
19/20

Wendi Deng and daughters Chloe and Grace Murdoch attend the 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women, which supported Citymeals on Wheels, at the Plaza on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York City.

20/20

Georgia May Jagger and Derek Blasberg attend the 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women, which supported Citymeals on Wheels, at the Plaza on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York City.

