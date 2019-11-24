Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham Unite and More of the Best Party Photos of the Week

Rupert Grint at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s Servant on November 19, 2019 at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
Antwaun Sargent at the Equinox Hotel Pre-Basel Dinner Party on November 20, 2019 in New York City.
Scarlett Curtis and Meg Ryan attend the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now on November 19, 2019 in New York City.
Gina Gershon attends Sony Pictures Classics And The Cinema Society Host The After Party For The Song Of Names at OMAR'S La Boite on November 21, 2019 in New York.
Justine Skye hosts a celebratory dinner in honor of the Justine Skye x H&M collection at the Times Square Edition Terrace Restaurant on November 21, 2019 in New York City.
Jameela Jamil attends the ALDO x Dalkhafine dinner on November 22, 2019 in New York City.
Guests New York Club Kids by Waltpaper book launch after party at Sister City hotel.
Ashley Madekwe and Odette Annable attend Tell Me A Story Season 2 Nashville Premiere after party at Dirty Little Secret on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lauren Ambrose and M. Night Shyamalan at the world premiere of Apple TV+'s Servant on November 19, 2019 at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
Ali Wentworth and Brooke Shields attend Child Mind Institute 2019 Child Advocacy Award Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 19, 2019 in New York City.
Kacey Musgraves attends the screening of the The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at Metrograph on November 19, 2019 in New York City.
SNL cast member Beck Bennett takes a selfie with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers performance at The American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 21, 2019 in New York City.
Katie Holmes at the unveiling of "Bergdorf GoodTimes" Holiday 2019 Windows with Bergdorf Goodman's Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City on November 21, 2019.
Waris Ahluwalia and Chloë Sevigny at the launch of House of Waris Botanicals at Top of The Standard in New York City, November 20, 2019.
Zendaya at a dinner hosted by Garage magazine and Casamigos at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, November 19, 2019.
Kourtney Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Lynda Resnick attend VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey at a Private Residence on November 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Carole Bayer Sager and Cassandra Grey attend VIOLET GREY x Victoria Beckham Beauty LA Dinner hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey at a Private Residence on November 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Wendi Deng and daughters Chloe and Grace Murdoch attend the 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women, which supported Citymeals on Wheels, at the Plaza on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York City.
Georgia May Jagger and Derek Blasberg attend the 33rd Annual Power Lunch for Women, which supported Citymeals on Wheels, at the Plaza on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New York City.