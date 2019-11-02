Meet the New Black Vanguard of Fashion Photography

Campbell Addy, Adut Akech, 2019. Featured in The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion, a book and exhibition curated by Antwaun Sargent and on view at the Aperture Foundation in New York through January 2020.
Nadine Ijewere, Untitled, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Untitled, Harlem,, 2017.
Arielle Bobb-Willis, New Orleans, 2017.
Ruth Ossai, London, 2017.
Micaiah Carter, Three Men, 2018.
Stephen Tayo, Pedro Street, Lagos, Nigeria, 2019.
Jamal Nxedlana, Late Leisure, 2019.
Daniel Obasi, Moments of Youth, Lagos, Nigeria, 2019.
Adrienne Raquel, Lizzo, Los Angeles, 2018.
Dana Scruggs, Fire on the Beach, 2019.