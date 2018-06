The art world is full of clichés that, although fully acknowledged and even made into irony, continue to live on. Think of the old broken record battle cry from the 70's: "Painting is dead." And yet, it thrives. The same goes for the subject matter of those paintings: nude bathers have been a go-to crutch for artists since the late 19th century works of Paul Cézanne, for example, or the dogs that continue to pop up in different mediums over the years, most famously in the photographs of William Wegman. And every time you've been in a museum and overheard someone say, "My kid could've done that"? Well, artists are laughing along with that parent—all the way to the auction house, where stick-figure drawings by the likes of, say, Joe Bradley go for a cool half mil. In their new group exhibition Cliche, the art dealers Bill Powers and Almine Rech invited over 40 artists—including Jeff Koons , George Condo, Genieve Figgis, John Currin, Chloe Wise , Richard Prince, Cynthia Talmadge, and more—who get to play with, comment upon, and partake with a wink in the trends that never die in art, from smiley faces and skulls to self portraits. Here, Powers and Rech take us on a tour through the show, which is on at Almine Rech gallery in New York's Upper East Side through July 28.