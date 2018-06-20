"This Sam McKinniss portrait of Prince George hangs next to a 1991 drawing by Elizabeth Peyton of Queen Elizabeth at age 16 (after Cecil Beaton). Both are under the heading of 'British royalty.' There was some controversy last year when a British minister called out the little prince as clearly being gay, which resulted in a widespread and well-deserved backlash. Sam also notes that 'memes are today’s cliches' and George is meme bait for the masses. He also notes, 'Gingham in summer is mad corny, very cliche', as his subject in this painting sports a gingham top."