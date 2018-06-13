At this point on Wednesday afternoon, you may have gotten the impression that Kate Middleton and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have spent the entire week camping out in a park. Each day has been filled with micro news about the trio, all against a verdant backdrop that, upon closer inspection, has been the same in every story—quite naturally enough, given that each development has in fact stemmed from the one or two hours they spent on the same patch of grass this past Sunday in Gloucester, England.

What may have been an hour or two long getaway to the royals, though, has turned out to be an endless bounty for the media, which are still feasting upon their outing three days later. That's not exactly surprising in this year of nonstop royal coverage, though it's definitely impressive that whereas Meghan Markle had to actually get married to Prince Harry to inspire such nonstop micro-news updates, Middleton has caused a similar whirlwind by simply bringing along her children to watch their father, Prince William, play in a charity polo match.

With photos of the royals deigning to sit on the grass, not to mention more adorable peeks at Prince George, his cheerleading squad was bound to end up in the news—though we didn't exactly expect them to stay there for what's going on half of a week. If you're wondering how—sorry, there's no word on how exactly why—we got this far, please find a timeline of all the tidbits we've gleaned since that fateful Sunday, here.

Sunday, June 10

Princess Charlotte Owns a Mini Pair of Sunglasses

Embedded in the initial news that Prince George and Princess Charlotte indeed watched their father play polo was the fact that Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a pink dress and matching miniature sunglasses , which caused some to see further similarities between her and the Queen. (Though she did remove them when it came time to practice headstands on the sidelines.)

Pinterest Princess Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester, England on June 10, 2018. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Monday, June 11

Kate Middleton's Off-Duty Style Is Actually (Sometimes Briefly) Attainable

While she wore exactly the type of outfit we've come to expect from Middleton—a bespoke gown by Alexander McQueen—just the day before, at the Queen's Trooping the Colour birthday celebration , she proved that there's in fact much more to her wardrobe by switching it up, into a simple, blue-checkered, off-the-rack dress from Zara that costs $70. (At least before it then quite naturally sold out .)

Pinterest Kate Middleton and Prince George at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester, England on June 10, 2018. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Tuesday, June 12

Prince George Suddenly Reignites the International Gun Debate

We're two whole days past Prince George's public playtime when it suddenly reverses on its track toward becoming old news when further scrutiny proves that the Prince is playing with a toy gun in the photos—and even daring to point it at his mom. Never mind that he's just four years old: His choice in toys suddenly reignites the international debate about guns, and, more specifically, prompts a barrage of both attacks and defenses of Middleton for allowing her son to even own such a toy. (As well as the fact that he could do so openly in a park, whereas, for example, police shot and killed the black 12-year-old Tamir Rice for playing with a similar toy.)

Wednesday, June 13

Prince George Made His Grand Entrance by "Slid[ing] Down the Hill on His Bum"

Now that we've been allotted three days of investigation, we finally know how such an eventful afternoon kicked off in the first place: with Middleton and her two children exiting a car, and the Prince immediately getting on his "bum" to slide down a hill. After "messing around" with some likeminded others, he then retired from the field and rejoined his mom and sister, turning his attention instead to a Slinky. (Side note: the royals appear to be really, really into Slinkies.)

Pinterest Kate Middleton, a Slinky, and Prince George at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester, England on June 10, 2018. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Reminded Us of the "Ultimate Mom Hack"

Apparently, such an immediate kick-off was actually Middleton's idea: According to an onlooker, she told her children that whoever made it to the polo field first would be a winner, clearly "trying to get them tired before they had to get back in the car to leave.” As it turned out, she wasn't the only one to succeed in eventually stopping them from running around, seeing as...

Prince George Was Pushed Down a Hil l

He may be the one headed for the throne, but that doesn't mean Prince George shouldn't still keep a serious eye on his cousins, who this weekend proved to be quite the troublemakers. The previous day, in a moment that's of course since gone viral , his cousin Savannah stole the spotlight at the Queen's birthday by covering his mouth to stifle his giggles, in full-view on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The next day, the daughter of his father's cousins Peter and Autumn took the reins from Savannah; when he attempted to sit down next to her, she simply pushed him down the hill .

Pinterest Prince George, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucester, England on June 10, 2018. Antony Jones/Getty Images

Related: While Kate Middleton Gave Birth, Queen Elizabeth, 92, Was Riding a Horse Sans Helmet