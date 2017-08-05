Jet Set Style

How the Jet Set Party in Aspen

Aspen was the pitstop on the international art world circuit over the weekend for the city's ascendant museum, which on Tuesday began throwing its annual series of events around the popular ArtCrush gala. From a party on Wednesday at the home of collectors Amy and John Phelan, where the crowd was surrounded by modern masters in the flesh and on the walls, to the Buttermilk Ski Area, where the gala culminated on Friday by raising $2.8 million for the museum, Aspen cocktail style seems to be all about bold colors to compete with the artwork and enough outré pizzazz to stand out amid a sea of flamboyant peacocks and chameleons, like artist Adam Pendleton, the Whitney's Adam Weinberg, collectors Stefan Edlis, Larry Fields, Richard and Kitzia Goodman, plus Aspen fixtures Nancy Magoon, Allison Kanders and Eleanore De Sole. The exuberance was fitting as this year's gala, sponsored by Audi and W, among others, was paying tribute to the upbeat conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner. “May I honestly say—this is nice. I am 75 years old, and I am a very lucky person," he said on stage with museum director Heidi Zuckerman. "I’m not a holiday person, but please do party. That would be the greatest—better than any applause for me.” And they did.
ASPEN ART MUSEUM 2017 AfterpartyCrush: featuring DJ Eve Salvail
Shari Applebaum and friend at the after party following the annual ArtCrush gala.

Lawrence Weiner at ArtCrush gala.

Museum director Heidi Zuckerman and Lawrence Weiner at the annual ArtCrush gala.

Nancy Magoon, Barbara Kaul, Kitzia Goodman, and Amy Phelan at the annual ArtCrush gala.

