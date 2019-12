Even just a decade ago, it would have seemed somewhat ludicrous to suggest that one day, the actor-DJ son of Arthur Elgort would find more fame than the legendary fashion photographer himself. And yet, Elgort's style remains universally recognizable; the cheerful spontaneity he first brought to fashion photography—epitomized by snapshots of beaming, carefree models leaping through the air—still dominates ads and editorials alike. It isn't hard to trace the roots of his signature approach: Elgort was studying painting at Hunter College in New York City when he began to long for a medium that was a bit more social—and a bit more lucrative, once he carved out a niche for himself photographing dancers instead. By swapping out ballerinas for supermodels, and photo studios for faraway, outdoor sets, he pioneered a new, hyper-dynamic form of fashion photography that, half a century later, is still alive and well today. Now, at 79, Elgort is paying tribute to the women so essential to creating that imagery; His new book I Love..., published by Damiani, is an homage to Elgort's longtime muses (specifically "their power, their beauty, their joy, and their strength"). Take a look back at some of their most iconic shoots together, from Kate Moss pushing a shopping cart in a bikini to Christy Turlington hopping from Parisian rooftop to Parisian rooftop, here.