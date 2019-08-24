10 Back-to-School Outfits To Wear As An Adult

Channel your inner 1970’s bourgeois woman in this full look by Celine. The feminine bow blouse offsets the masculine culottes and loafers.
Buy now: Celine blouse, $1,300, celine.com, Celine culotte, $4,150, celine.com, Celine loafer, $890, celine.com.
From Scottish label, Le Kilt, this tartan skirt will transport you to any Highland fling. Continue the party with Prada’s cool track jacket and a pair of A.P.C’s classic black brogues.
Buy now: Prada jacket, $1,400, farfetch.com, Le Kilt skirt, $637, farfetch.com, A.P.C shoe, $353, farfetch.com.
Thom Browne’s pleated skirt plus Joostricot’s 70s style polo equals one school uniform we would never complain about. Dress up the look with a velvet bow barrette from Jennifer Behr.
Buy now: Joostricot shirt, $497, matchesfashion.com, Thom Browne skirt, $1,653, farfetch.com, Jennifer Behr barrette, $152, jenniferbehr.com.
Juxtapose the extravagance of Loropiana’s silk bow blouse with a sporty pair of athletic shorts by Adidas. Finish off the look with Proenza Schouler’s black leather derby shoes.
Buy now: Loro Piana blouse, $1,800, us.loropiana.com, Adidas short, $65, farfetch.com, Proenza Schouler shoe, $903, matchesfashion.com.
Nerdy chic has never been cooler than this sweater vest and trouser combination. Keep on styling with Valextra’s emerald green tote.
Buy now: Polo Ralph Lauren sweater vest, $228, saksfifthavenue.com, Vince pant, $295, net-a-porter.com, Valextra bag, $3,544, matchesfashion.com.
For the ultimate monochrome moment, don this Nili Lotan vest with Gucci’s wide-leg culotte. Bottega Veneta’s beige block heel only further reinstates the memo.
Buy now: Nili Lotan vest, $495, net-a-porter.com, Gucci culotte, $1,500, saksfifthavenue..com, Bottega Veneta shoe, farfetch.com.
Street style during the Fall/Winter 2019 shows saw a resurgence of the skirt suit. To follow suit, look towards L’Agence’s houndstooth blazer and Jil Sander’s a-line skirt.
Buy now: L’Agence blazer, $595, shopbop.com, Pringle of Scotland shirt, $350, farfetch.com, $1,260, farfetch.com.
It’s official: the loafer and white sock combination has made its way into the fashion crowds. Play into the trend with this pair of Church’s loafers and Comme Si’s white cotton socks. To complete the look, atop with Burberry’s checked shirt dress.
Buy now: Burberry dress, $650, farfetch.com, Comme Si sock, $26, commesi.com, Church’s loafer, $750, church-footwear.com.
School-girl is back in session depicted with this cherry red cardigan from Floria and MSGM’s mini pleated skirt. The Row’s ladylike ballet flat gets an A+ for being the perfect compliment.
Buy now: Floria cardigan, $21, amazon.com, MSGM skirt, $371, farfetch.com, The Row shoe, $790, net-a-porter.com.
Top Gun who? Redefine the classic aviator style in a nuanced fashion with Chloe’s shearling jacket and GRLFRND’s straight leg denim. For a more casual take, Loewe newest sneaker is just the ticket.
Buy now: Chloe Jacket, $5,495, net-a-porter.com, GRLFRND jeans, $$228, modaoperandi.com, Loewe sneaker, $750, loewe.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.