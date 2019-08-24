10 Back-to-School Outfits To Wear As An Adult As we find ourselves nearing the end of summer—a time once associated with the start of a new school year—we’ve can't help but be reminded of and inspired by that class-is-back-in session excitement. It has also come to our attention that after a few fashion seasons dedicated to the art of athleisure, folks have begun to surrender their sneakers and leggings in favor for a more tailored uniform of pleated skirts, classic houndstooth blazers, and ladylike pumps. It goes without mention that this feeling of ‘dressing up’ reminisces Hedi Slimane’s Celine fall/winter 2019 runway show, which paid homage to the 1970’s bourgeois woman. Embracing your nerdy side has yet to be cooler than a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater vest and Vince trouser combination or a classic black loafer and white sock pairing. From a Thom Browne pleated skirt to a Prada track jacket, shop the below 10 fall outfits for one school uniform we would never complain about.