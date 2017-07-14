The inspiration: Street style during Paris Couture Week Fall 2016, photographed by George Angelis.
Être Cécile printed cotton t-shirt, featuring the double entendre “Pardon My French,” $98, mytheresa.com.
J Brand Selena cropped supple stretch-leather kick flare pant in black, $995, netaporter.com.
Sophie Anderson Cinto natural wicker basket bag featuring lapis-blue and blood-orange stripes trimmed with beige and chocolate brown pompoms, $281, matchesfashion.com.
Hayward smooth leather striped shopper with internal slip pocket and suede lining, $1,400, modaoperandi.com.
Solid & Striped The Chelsea one-piece bathing suit in cherry stripe, featuring minimal coverage and adjustable straps, $168, solidandstriped.com.
Stella McCartney stretch-denim A-line mini skirt in bright blue, $510, netaporter.com.
Self-Portrait one-shoulder nautical striped cotton top with asymmetrical ruffle, off-kilter buttons and decorative pocket, $275, matchesfashion.com.
Courrèges ring-embellished zip-up cotton and jersey white sweater with ribbed trim, $500, modaoperandi.com.
Comme Des Garçons Play navy and white stripe cotton long sleeve top featuring logo heart, $130, shop.doverstreetmarket.com.
Adam Lippes pleated-sleeve striped cotton-poplin top in crisp powder-blue and white stripes, featuring angular puffed sleeves, $681, matchesfashion.com.
Isabel Marant Eydie asymmetric wrap-effect denim skirt, $430, netaporter.com.
Janessa Leone camel-colored wool beret, made in the USA, $155, modaoperandi.com.
Bass cordovan leather Whitney Weejuns loafers, $110, ghbass.com.
Saint Laurent oversized bandana silk-twill blend in a classic paisley print, $345, netaporter.com.
Gucci cashmere and wool-blend Breton striped black and white sweater, contrasted with metallic-gold ribbed knit neckline and silver metallic ribbed sleeve cuffs, $800, matchesfashion.com.
Pascale Monvoisin 9K rose gold, turquoise and resin ring, $745, netaporter.com.
Ganni Passion A-line leather mini skirt in soft lambskin in classic black hue, $250, mytheresa.com
Miu Miu white striped pointelle stretch-wool ankle socks, $106, matchesfashion.com.
Chan Luu beaded classic bandana printed motif georgette skinny scarf, $55, netaporter.com
Etoile Isabel Marant red and navy Breton Courestriped linen-blend short-sleeve t-shirt, $162, matchesfashion.com.
Sophie Bille Brahe Croissant de Lune 18K gold and graduated diamond single earring, $2,940, netaporter.com.