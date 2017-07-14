Bastille Day

Celebrate Bastille Day With the Best French Girl-Approved Pieces

French girl style isn’t only about Breton stripes and ballet flats, right? The laid-back ease of French girl dressing is hard to replicate, but on Bastille day, take a page out of Catherine Deneuve, Brigitte Bardot, and Lea Seydoux's book—a neckscarf, a stripe, and a beret do go a long way. Today, a piece of Courrèges is 100% necessary, as is an A-Line mini skirt. Nothing says "I’m not trying hard" like a simple sac bag from Hayward, or a one-piece swimsuit from Solid & Striped. The French look is incomplete without some Saint Laurent, optimally paired with some personal gold jewelry. French jeweler-of-the-moment, Pascale Monvoisin creates the chicest resin and turquoise ring, a keepsake to wear in the streets of Paris or when seaside. Even though the French are celebrating Bastille Day today, you can celebrate French style anytime with these 21 French girl-inspired pieces.
Credit
Bastille Day
1/22

The inspiration: Street style during Paris Couture Week Fall 2016, photographed by George Angelis.

2/22

Être Cécile printed cotton t-shirt, featuring the double entendre “Pardon My French,” $98, mytheresa.com.

3/22

J Brand Selena cropped supple stretch-leather kick flare pant in black, $995, netaporter.com.

4/22

Sophie Anderson Cinto natural wicker basket bag featuring lapis-blue and blood-orange stripes trimmed with beige and chocolate brown pompoms, $281, matchesfashion.com.

5/22

Hayward smooth leather striped shopper with internal slip pocket and suede lining, $1,400, modaoperandi.com.

6/22

Solid & Striped The Chelsea one-piece bathing suit in cherry stripe, featuring minimal coverage and adjustable straps, $168, solidandstriped.com.

7/22

Stella McCartney stretch-denim A-line mini skirt in bright blue, $510, netaporter.com.

8/22

Self-Portrait one-shoulder nautical striped cotton top with asymmetrical ruffle, off-kilter buttons and decorative pocket, $275, matchesfashion.com.

9/22

Courrèges ring-embellished zip-up cotton and jersey white sweater with ribbed trim, $500, modaoperandi.com.

10/22

Comme Des Garçons Play navy and white stripe cotton long sleeve top featuring logo heart, $130, shop.doverstreetmarket.com.

11/22

Adam Lippes pleated-sleeve striped cotton-poplin top in crisp powder-blue and white stripes, featuring angular puffed sleeves, $681, matchesfashion.com.

12/22

Isabel Marant Eydie asymmetric wrap-effect denim skirt, $430, netaporter.com.

13/22

Janessa Leone camel-colored wool beret, made in the USA, $155, modaoperandi.com.

14/22

Bass cordovan leather Whitney Weejuns loafers, $110, ghbass.com.

15/22

Saint Laurent oversized bandana silk-twill blend in a classic paisley print, $345, netaporter.com.

16/22

Gucci cashmere and wool-blend Breton striped black and white sweater, contrasted with metallic-gold ribbed knit neckline and silver metallic ribbed sleeve cuffs, $800, matchesfashion.com.

17/22

Pascale Monvoisin 9K rose gold, turquoise and resin ring, $745, netaporter.com.

18/22

Ganni Passion A-line leather mini skirt in soft lambskin in classic black hue, $250, mytheresa.com

19/22

Miu Miu white striped pointelle stretch-wool ankle socks, $106, matchesfashion.com.

20/22

Chan Luu beaded classic bandana printed motif georgette skinny scarf, $55, netaporter.com

21/22

Etoile Isabel Marant red and navy Breton Courestriped linen-blend short-sleeve t-shirt, $162, matchesfashion.com.

22/22

Sophie Bille Brahe Croissant de Lune 18K gold and graduated diamond single earring, $2,940, netaporter.com.

Keywords

Bastille DayFranceFrench FashionFrench StyleHermesParisRepettoRepossiSaint Laurent