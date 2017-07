French girl style isn’t only about Breton stripes and ballet flats, right? The laid-back ease of French girl dressing is hard to replicate, but on Bastille day, take a page out of Catherine Deneuve, Brigitte Bardot, and Lea Seydoux 's book—a neckscarf, a stripe, and a beret do go a long way. Today, a piece of Courrèges is 100% necessary, as is an A-Line mini skirt. Nothing says "I’m not trying hard" like a simple sac bag from Hayward, or a one-piece swimsuit from Solid & Striped. The French look is incomplete without some Saint Laurent , optimally paired with some personal gold jewelry. French jeweler-of-the-moment, Pascale Monvoisin creates the chicest resin and turquoise ring, a keepsake to wear in the streets of Paris or when seaside. Even though the French are celebrating Bastille Day today, you can celebrate French style anytime with these 21 French girl-inspired pieces.