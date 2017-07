Bastille Day has been around to commemorate the French revolution every year since 1789, but it's only recently that you can celebrate July 14 on Instagram—or, in other words, in true French effortless style. Gramming art rather than, say, a croissant, is obviously the more intellectual, shall we say French, choice, and while there are classics like Eugène Delacroix's Lady Liberty, outside of the Louvre—and beyond Banksy 's graffiti of the Mona Lisa—there's beaucoup Frenchie-favoring art, too. Robert Delaunay's canvases have long plumbed the French artist's fascination with the Eiffel Tower, which also made its way into the photos of Richard Avedon , whose portraits of the supermodel Dovima also portray Paris at its most chic. More recently, there's also the food fetish works of Chloe Wise , the carb-loving artist who makes literal baguette bags, which also shout out French brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Take your pick of the lot, preferably with a glass of beaujolais in hand, here.