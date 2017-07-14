Art de Instagram

The Frenchiest Art to Instagram for Bastille Day

Bastille Day has been around to commemorate the French revolution every year since 1789, but it's only recently that you can celebrate July 14 on Instagram—or, in other words, in true French effortless style. Gramming art rather than, say, a croissant, is obviously the more intellectual, shall we say French, choice, and while there are classics like Eugène Delacroix's Lady Liberty, outside of the Louvre—and beyond Banksy's graffiti of the Mona Lisa—there's beaucoup Frenchie-favoring art, too. Robert Delaunay's canvases have long plumbed the French artist's fascination with the Eiffel Tower, which also made its way into the photos of Richard Avedon, whose portraits of the supermodel Dovima also portray Paris at its most chic. More recently, there's also the food fetish works of Chloe Wise, the carb-loving artist who makes literal baguette bags, which also shout out French brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Take your pick of the lot, preferably with a glass of beaujolais in hand, here.
Credit
1922830110601521307827172280403466947919872_n.jpg
Courtesy of @acquavellagalleries
1/14

Wayne Thiebaud, detail of French Fries, 2003-2008.

Courtesy of @brightgirl22
2/14

Claude Monet, La Rue Montorgueil, 1878.

Courtesy of @sleekmag
3/14

Richard Avedon, Dovima with Sacha, 1955.

Courtesy of @artyicons
4/14

Banksy, Mona Lisa Rocketlauncher, 2007-2008.

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art
5/14

Antoine Vollon, Still Life with Cheese, late 1870s.

Courtesy of @guggenheim
6/14

Fernand Léger, The Great Parade, 1954.

Courtesy of @oliviaaherne
7/14

Chloe Wise, Louis Vuitton Baguette, 2013.

Courtesy of @moghegg
8/14

Eugène Delacroix, Liberty Leading the People, 1830.

Courtesy of @blue_medium
9/14

Robert Delaunay, La Tour simultanée, 1910-1911.

Courtesy of @valeriesanyas
10/14

Jean Michel Berts, Tour Eiffel Rotonde, 2012.

Courtesy of @anotherartblogdotcom
11/14

Egan Frantz, Baguette Sculpture, 2012.

Courtesy of @wjhyn
12/14

Childe Hassam, The New York Bouquet, West Forty-Second Street, 1917.

Courtesy of the Metropolitan Museum of Art
13/14

Juan Gris, Still Life with Checked Tablecloth, 1915.

Courtesy of @hookedblog
14/14

Banksy, Les Misérables, 2016.

