All of the Beaches, Bathtubs, and Boats Inhabited by the Stars at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is a site of glamorous galas, rowdy afterparties, and really good films—one of which will win the coveted Palme d'Or prize. Each May, everyone from supermodels, musicians, and influencers to award-winning directors and actors makes their way to the French Riviera for one of the most cinematic events of the year, many of them leaving just 48 hours (or less) after their red carpet debuts at the Met Gala in New York. It is rare to be so lucky as to spot 355 costars Lupita Nyong'o and Jessica Chastain or festival jury members Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, and Cate Blanchett in a single evening, then scope out supermodel Bella Hadid kissing her ex-boyfriend the following night. And since selfies on the red carpet have been banned by the festival chief this year, most festivalgoers have taken to sharing snaps of their European adventure either before or after the carpet—but those behind-the-scenes vacation photos of stars on the beach or in the bathtub do not disappoint.
The cast of the highly anticipated spy thriller 355—Lupita Nyong&#x27;o, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing—snapped a selfie on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival.
The cast of the highly anticipated spy thriller 355—Lupita Nyong'o, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing—snapped a selfie on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival.

Supermodel Elsa Hosk took a photo in front of some shrubbery.

Amber Heard stepped into a bathtub for a moment of respite.

Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, and Khadja Nin comprise the jury at the Cannes Film Festival.

Shortly after sharing this snap, Bella Hadid was spotted kissing her ex-boyfriend the Weeknd.

Julianne Moore posed on her balcony at the Cannes Film Festival.

Though you might not be able to tell where this photo was taken, it was at Cannes, just before the Weeknd was spotted kissing Bella Hadid.

Georgia May Jagger at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.

Chloë Sevigny skipped the Met Gala and jetted off to France instead.

Aja-Naomi King on the red carpet.

Mads Mikkelsen and his wife, Hanne Jacobsen, celebrated together at Cannes.

Chantel Jeffries—DJ and friend of the Weeknd—showed up at Cannes Film Festival.

Irina Shayk on the red carpet.

