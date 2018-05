All of the Beaches, Bathtubs, and Boats Inhabited by the Stars at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is a site of glamorous galas, rowdy afterparties, and really good films—one of which will win the coveted Palme d'Or prize. Each May, everyone from supermodels, musicians, and influencers to award-winning directors and actors makes their way to the French Riviera for one of the most cinematic events of the year, many of them leaving just 48 hours (or less) after their red carpet debuts at the Met Gala in New York. It is rare to be so lucky as to spot 355 costars Lupita Nyong'o and Jessica Chastain or festival jury members Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, and Cate Blanchett in a single evening, then scope out supermodel Bella Hadid kissing her ex-boyfriend the following night. And since selfies on the red carpet have been banned by the festival chief this year, most festivalgoers have taken to sharing snaps of their European adventure either before or after the carpet—but those behind-the-scenes vacation photos of stars on the beach or in the bathtub do not disappoint.