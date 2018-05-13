All of the Beaches, Bathtubs, and Boats Inhabited by the Stars at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

The cast of the highly anticipated spy thriller 355—Lupita Nyong'o, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing—snapped a selfie on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival.
Supermodel Elsa Hosk took a photo in front of some shrubbery.
Amber Heard stepped into a bathtub for a moment of respite.
Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Léa Seydoux, and Khadja Nin comprise the jury at the Cannes Film Festival.
Shortly after sharing this snap, Bella Hadid was spotted kissing her ex-boyfriend the Weeknd.
Julianne Moore posed on her balcony at the Cannes Film Festival.
Though you might not be able to tell where this photo was taken, it was at Cannes, just before the Weeknd was spotted kissing Bella Hadid.
Georgia May Jagger at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018.
Chloë Sevigny skipped the Met Gala and jetted off to France instead.
Aja-Naomi King on the red carpet.
Mads Mikkelsen and his wife, Hanne Jacobsen, celebrated together at Cannes.
Chantel Jeffries—DJ and friend of the Weeknd—showed up at Cannes Film Festival.