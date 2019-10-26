W’s Favorite Fall Sweaters That You Can Buy Now

Here’s an essential cardigan from the new knitwear brand Leo Rosa. The eye catching cherry red bow tie cardigan is spun from a luxurious Italian cashmere blend, and the white velvet buttons add a subtly glamorous pop.
Buy now: Leo Rosa, $594, leorosa-world.com.
For the Prada-philes out there, you’ll love the brand’s take on the classic black V neck cashmere sweater. Adorned with handmade black and yellow flowers sprouting on either side, Prada breathes new life to the romantic floral trend, too.
Buy now: Prada, $2,480, mytheresa.com.
Embrace the classics with Everlane’s gray crewneck sweater. Made from extra-fine merino wool and 60% recycled cashmere, this sweater feels as soft as Grade-A cashmere, but with half the carbon footprint! It’s a sustainable purchase (also, if you don’t like this shade of gray, it’s available in a number of other colors).
Buy now: Everlane, $95, everlane.com.
Those of us stealing our dads’ sweaters for our own closets will love the oversized look of this Loewe men’s navy wool zip turtleneck.
Buy now: Loewe, $1,250, loewe.com.
Add an unexpectedly elegant twist to your knitwear collection with this brown cashmere plunge neck pullover. The exaggerated sleeves and dramatic cutout are also quite flattering.
Buy now: Khaite, $759, matchesfashion.com.
This texture rich cable-knit cashmere silk sweater from The Row typifies the brand’s unwavering understated elegance. Think: absolute comfort and impeccable quality.
Buy now: The Row, $1,990, barneys.com.
Sail from the office into the weekend with this forest green wool sweater based on a traditional fishing smock. Relaxed yet refined, the ribbed collar and deep V neck can be dressed up or down.
Buy now: Toast, $205. www.toa.st/us.
A tempting alternative to a cashmere cardigan is this charming mohair iteration from the label Brora. We love this fuzzy look over a pair of jeans and easygoing sneakers.
Buy now: Brora, $249, brorausa.com.
Ensure your wardrobe is checked and balanced with this graphic argyle roll-neck sweater. No other pattern has successfully stood the test of time quite like argyle. We’re fans of the bold-meets-neutral hues that Pringle of Scotland uses in this design.
Buy now: Pringle of Scotland, $1,118, farfetch.com.