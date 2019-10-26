Shopping

W’s Favorite Fall Sweaters That You Can Buy Now

Sexy, sweet or sporty? Take your pick. The highlight fall sweaters this season offer a mix of sumptuous fabrics, varied shapes, and coolly muted colors that will keep you cozy (and chic) as the temperatures start to drop. The key thread here? Investing in pieces with longevity, those wardrobe cornerstones that you’ll want to keep on rotation year-after-year. Whether with a lush black cashmere turtleneck or a bold magenta mohair crewneck (and lots in between), update and extend your knitwear collection with the following selections.
LEO ROSA
LEO ROSA

Here’s an essential cardigan from the new knitwear brand Leo Rosa. The eye catching cherry red bow tie cardigan is spun from a luxurious Italian cashmere blend, and the white velvet buttons add a subtly glamorous pop.

Buy now: Leo Rosa, $594, leorosa-world.com.

PRADA

For the Prada-philes out there, you’ll love the brand’s take on the classic black V neck cashmere sweater. Adorned with handmade black and yellow flowers sprouting on either side, Prada breathes new life to the romantic floral trend, too.

Buy now: Prada, $2,480, mytheresa.com.

EVERLANE

Embrace the classics with Everlane’s gray crewneck sweater. Made from extra-fine merino wool and 60% recycled cashmere, this sweater feels as soft as Grade-A cashmere, but with half the carbon footprint! It’s a sustainable purchase (also, if you don’t like this shade of gray, it’s available in a number of other colors).

Buy now: Everlane, $95, everlane.com.

LOEWE

Those of us stealing our dads’ sweaters for our own closets will love the oversized look of this Loewe men’s navy wool zip turtleneck.

Buy now: Loewe, $1,250, loewe.com.

KHAITE

Add an unexpectedly elegant twist to your knitwear collection with this brown cashmere plunge neck pullover. The exaggerated sleeves and dramatic cutout are also quite flattering.

Buy now: Khaite, $759, matchesfashion.com.

THE ROW

This texture rich cable-knit cashmere silk sweater from The Row typifies the brand’s unwavering understated elegance. Think: absolute comfort and impeccable quality.

Buy now: The Row, $1,990, barneys.com.

TOAST

Sail from the office into the weekend with this forest green wool sweater based on a traditional fishing smock. Relaxed yet refined, the ribbed collar and deep V neck can be dressed up or down.

Buy now: Toast, $205. www.toa.st/us.

BRORA

A tempting alternative to a cashmere cardigan is this charming mohair iteration from the label Brora. We love this fuzzy look over a pair of jeans and easygoing sneakers.

Buy now: Brora, $249, brorausa.com.

PRINGLE OF SCOTLAND

Ensure your wardrobe is checked and balanced with this graphic argyle roll-neck sweater. No other pattern has successfully stood the test of time quite like argyle. We’re fans of the bold-meets-neutral hues that Pringle of Scotland uses in this design.

Buy now: Pringle of Scotland, $1,118, farfetch.com.

