W’s Favorite Fall Sweaters That You Can Buy Now Sexy, sweet or sporty? Take your pick. The highlight fall sweaters this season offer a mix of sumptuous fabrics, varied shapes, and coolly muted colors that will keep you cozy (and chic) as the temperatures start to drop. The key thread here? Investing in pieces with longevity, those wardrobe cornerstones that you’ll want to keep on rotation year-after-year. Whether with a lush black cashmere turtleneck or a bold magenta mohair crewneck (and lots in between), update and extend your knitwear collection with the following selections.