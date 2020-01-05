Party People

Intimate Polaroids of Joaquin Phoenix, Awkwafina, and More at W's Best Performances 2020 Party

Every year, awards season officially kicks off on the Sunday night of the Golden Globes. Unofficially, though, it begins on the Friday night of W's annual Best Performances party at the Chateau Marmont. This year's edition brought out cover stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Chris Evans, and Laura Dern. But there was also a special guest: the legendary photographer Maripol, who captured attendees with her signature Polaroid lens-work throughout the night. It's a style she's stayed true to ever since the '70s, when she was a fixture on New York's fashion and art circuit, regularly photographing Madonna, Naomi Campbell, and Grace Jones. But in the penthouse of the Chateau, Maripol also tried something new, taking a hazier, more experimental approach to subjects like Rooney Mara, Charlie Hunnam and more. The tactic only emphasized the party's glam-casual tone. Take a closer look, here.
Laura Dern and Sara Moonves
Laura Dern and Sara Moonves at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Rooney Mara at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Awkwafina at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Lakeith Stanfield at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Antonio Banderas at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Noah Baumbach and Laura Dern at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Natasha Lyonne at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Chris Evans at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Kaitlyn Dever and Kathryn Newton at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Zoey Deutch at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Joaquin Phoenix at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Kate Mulleavy at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Diana Silvers at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Josh O'Connor at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Jodie Turner Smith at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Charlie Hunnam at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Lazaro Hernandez, Jack McCollough, Laura Dern, and Sara Moonves at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Kathryn Newton at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Beanie Feldstein at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Keegan-Michael Key at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Sydney Sweeney at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Sara Moonves at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Derek Blasberg at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Margaret Qualley at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Quentin Tarantino at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Eíza Gonzalez at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Lulu Wang at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Mel Ottenberg at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Jane Moseley and Jack McCollough at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

David Dobrik at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

Rain Phoenix at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at the Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA. Polaroid shot by Maripol for W Magazine.

