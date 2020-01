Every year, awards season officially kicks off on the Sunday night of the Golden Globes. Unofficially, though, it begins on the Friday night of W's annual Best Performances party at the Chateau Marmont. This year's edition brought out cover stars like Joaquin Phoenix, Chris Evans, and Laura Dern. But there was also a special guest: the legendary photographer Maripol , who captured attendees with her signature Polaroid lens-work throughout the night. It's a style she's stayed true to ever since the '70s, when she was a fixture on New York's fashion and art circuit, regularly photographing Madonna, Naomi Campbell, and Grace Jones. But in the penthouse of the Chateau, Maripol also tried something new, taking a hazier, more experimental approach to subjects like Rooney Mara, Charlie Hunnam and more. The tactic only emphasized the party's glam-casual tone . Take a closer look, here.