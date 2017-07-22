21 Pretty Summer Dresses That You Can Wear All Day Long This Summer Without Changing

Pretty summer dresses have always been a seasonal staple, but this year there seem to be more options than ever that will look chic all day. Whether you're sitting at a café in Paris, on a hammock in Tulum or are running errands at home, a playful summer dress is the perfect look for any occasion over the next few months (and, as an added bonus, will cut down on both packing time and getting ready time in the morning!) From printed minidresses to minimalist slips, here's a guide to the best summer dresses, from brands as varied as sleepwear and beachwear label Three Graces London, which just launched ready-to-wear, to the French fashion designer Alaia. Shop them all now.
Protagonist Silk-Satin Midi dress, $390, net-a-porter.com

Isabel Marant Oury Asymmetrical Sleeveless Dress, $760, modaoperandi.com

Emilio Pucci Sleeveless Tiered Dress, $1,465, modaoperandi.com

Realisation The Alexandra – Italia Spot, $195, realisationpar.com

Khaite Leilani Crepe Dress $1,268, matchesfashion.com

La Double J Editions Ninfea One Love, $680, ladoubej.com

Brock Didier ruched cotton and silk-blend dress, $2,290, matchesfashion.com

Thierry Colson Raffia ruched cotton-blend voile dress, $693, matchesfashion.com

Merlette Paraggi dress, $420, merlettenyc.com

Doen Assam dress, $258, shopdoen.com

Zimmerman Gossamer floral-embroidered silk dress, $969, matchesfashion.com

Lisa Marie Fernandez ruffled-hem broderie-anglaise cotton slip dress, $800, matchesfashion.com

Rhode Resort Ella Floral-print cotton dress, $365, matchesfashion.com

Loup Charmant Elba Silk Dress, $685, matchesfashion.com

Three Graces London Almost a Honeymoon cotton dress, $379, matchesfashion.com

The Row Yellin stretch-cady maxi dress, $1,709, net-a-porter.com

Lemaire floral-print slip dress, $850, farfetch.com

Magda Butrym Sheer knitted dress $1,748, farfetch.com

Sonia Rykiel broderie anglaise-trimmed cotton-sateen shirt dress, $960, net-a-porter.com

Alaia Perforated cotton mini dress $3,360 net-a-porter.com

