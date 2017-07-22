21 Pretty Summer Dresses That You Can Wear All Day Long This Summer Without Changing Pretty summer dresses have always been a seasonal staple, but this year there seem to be more options than ever that will look chic all day. Whether you're sitting at a café in Paris, on a hammock in Tulum or are running errands at home, a playful summer dress is the perfect look for any occasion over the next few months (and, as an added bonus, will cut down on both packing time and getting ready time in the morning!) From printed minidresses to minimalist slips, here's a guide to the best summer dresses, from brands as varied as sleepwear and beachwear label Three Graces London, which just launched ready-to-wear, to the French fashion designer Alaia. Shop them all now.