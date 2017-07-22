21 Pretty Summer Dresses That You Can Wear All Day Long This Summer Without Changing

Protagonist Silk-Satin Midi dress, $390, net-a-porter.com
Isabel Marant Oury Asymmetrical Sleeveless Dress, $760, modaoperandi.com
Emilio Pucci Sleeveless Tiered Dress, $1,465, modaoperandi.com
Realisation The Alexandra – Italia Spot, $195, realisationpar.com
Khaite Leilani Crepe Dress $1,268, matchesfashion.com
La Double J Editions Ninfea One Love, $680, ladoubej.com
Brock Didier ruched cotton and silk-blend dress, $2,290, matchesfashion.com
Thierry Colson Raffia ruched cotton-blend voile dress, $693, matchesfashion.com
Merlette Paraggi dress, $420, merlettenyc.com
Doen Assam dress, $258, shopdoen.com
Zimmerman Gossamer floral-embroidered silk dress, $969, matchesfashion.com
Lisa Marie Fernandez ruffled-hem broderie-anglaise cotton slip dress, $800, matchesfashion.com
Rhode Resort Ella Floral-print cotton dress, $365, matchesfashion.com
Loup Charmant Elba Silk Dress, $685, matchesfashion.com
Three Graces London Almost a Honeymoon cotton dress, $379, matchesfashion.com
The Row Yellin stretch-cady maxi dress, $1,709, net-a-porter.com
Lemaire floral-print slip dress, $850, farfetch.com
Magda Butrym Sheer knitted dress $1,748, farfetch.com
Sonia Rykiel broderie anglaise-trimmed cotton-sateen shirt dress, $960, net-a-porter.com
Alaia Perforated cotton mini dress $3,360 net-a-porter.com