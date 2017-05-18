The Best Summer Nail Polish Colors to Try This Season, from the Demure to the Eccentric and Adventurous With the summer season just around corner, it's time to swap out your winter shades for a summer-ready manicure. This season, the best nail polish colors range from the classic (think elegant reds, pearly whites and sheer pinks) to the more adventurous (i.e. vibrant shades of coral, lavender and shimmery bronze). Either way, there's something--or several things--for everyone. Here, a closer look at the best summer nail polish colors to try from OPI, Essie, Dior, JINsoon and more.