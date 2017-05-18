The Best Summer Nail Polish Colors to Try This Season, from the Demure to the Eccentric and Adventurous

Does it get more classic than a round, red nail? Stick to the basics with Chanel's legendary Rouge Red.
Chanel Le Vernis in 546 Rouge Red, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com
It isn't truly summer without a splash of hot pink. A pop of this vibrant shade to elevate your summer look.
Deborah Lippmann in Shut Up And Dance, $20, deborahlippmann.co
An elevated twist on the naked nail, this perfect taupe will ensure to serve your season's go-to shade.
OPI in Coconuts Over OPI, $12.50, opi.com
There's no better way to highlight your sun-kissed skin than with a hint of a coral shade on the nails.
Dior Vernis in Milly, $27, dior.com
With a touch of golden shimmer with Dolce & Gabbana's perfectly bronzed polish, your nails will be sure to shine bright.
Dolce & Gabbana in Beach Sand, $27.50, saksfifthavenue.com
Essie's pastel lavender is miraculously both a subtle neutral and vibrant pop of purple.
Essie in Baguette Me Not, $9, target.com
An elevated spin on the vibrant blues from summers past, Gucci's sheer periwinkle blue is the ultimate understated neutral.
Gucci in Swan, $30, bloomingdales.com
A perfect sheer pink for the girl looking for the ultimate "naked" nail.
Jinsoon in Pixie, $18, jinsoon.com
A modern twist on the white nail, Smith & Cult's pearly white polish with add an expected touch of shimmer to a classic look.
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Sugarette, $18, nordstrom.com
The ultimate combination of a red and coral, this fiery orange polish will be sure to make a statement this summer.
Yyes Saint Laurent La Laque in Jungle Orange, $28, yslbeautyus.com