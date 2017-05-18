View as Slideshow

The Best Summer Nail Polish Colors to Try This Season, from the Demure to the Eccentric and Adventurous

With the summer season just around corner, it's time to swap out your winter shades for a summer-ready manicure. This season, the best nail polish colors range from the classic (think elegant reds, pearly whites and sheer pinks) to the more adventurous (i.e. vibrant shades of coral, lavender and shimmery bronze). Either way, there's something--or several things--for everyone. Here, a closer look at the best summer nail polish colors to try from OPI, Essie, Dior, JINsoon and more.
Does it get more classic than a round, red nail? Stick to the basics with Chanel's legendary Rouge Red.

Chanel Le Vernis in 546 Rouge Red, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com

It isn't truly summer without a splash of hot pink. A pop of this vibrant shade to elevate your summer look.

Deborah Lippmann in Shut Up And Dance, $20, deborahlippmann.co

An elevated twist on the naked nail, this perfect taupe will ensure to serve your season's go-to shade.

OPI in Coconuts Over OPI, $12.50, opi.com

There's no better way to highlight your sun-kissed skin than with a hint of a coral shade on the nails.

Dior Vernis in Milly, $27, dior.com

With a touch of golden shimmer with Dolce & Gabbana's perfectly bronzed polish, your nails will be sure to shine bright.

Dolce & Gabbana in Beach Sand, $27.50, saksfifthavenue.com

Essie's pastel lavender is miraculously both a subtle neutral and vibrant pop of purple.

Essie in Baguette Me Not, $9, target.com

An elevated spin on the vibrant blues from summers past, Gucci's sheer periwinkle blue is the ultimate understated neutral.

Gucci in Swan, $30, bloomingdales.com

A perfect sheer pink for the girl looking for the ultimate "naked" nail.

Jinsoon in Pixie, $18, jinsoon.com

A modern twist on the white nail, Smith & Cult's pearly white polish with add an expected touch of shimmer to a classic look.

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Sugarette, $18, nordstrom.com

The ultimate combination of a red and coral, this fiery orange polish will be sure to make a statement this summer.

Yyes Saint Laurent La Laque in Jungle Orange, $28, yslbeautyus.com

