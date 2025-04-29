FASHION

Kitten Heel Boots Are the Surprise It Shoe of Spring 2025

Here are 26 stylish pairs to shop now.

by Tori López
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Ashley Peña
As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it becomes eminently clear: spring has officially sprung. Despite the odd straggler of a cool or breezy day, the seasons are changing; all is in bloom, and the heavy coats of your winter wardrobe are going back into storage. Now’s the time for shorter hemlines and light, airy fabrics—right?

Well, there’s one exception for spring/summer 2025, a look that celebrities like Taylor Russell, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Fox have been wearing since 2024: the pointy-toe kitten-heel boot, which has emerged as the It shoe of summer. A pair of heavy leather or suede boots might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering your closet for June. But if the runways have anything to say about it, the silhouette of the season is indeed a boot—whether knee-length, ankle or shin-high, it’s got a pointed toe, a teeny heel, and often, some major adornments (see: Balenciaga’s Cagole, which has effectively led the trend). The style persisted through fall 2025 fashion week, with Marni taking a twisted approach by putting a crocodile boot with a ball heel down its runway. Eckhaus Latta’s version, shown at New York Fashion Week, had a painterly, 1960s edge. Below, we’ve culled an edit of the best of the bunch—scroll through our favorites and shop them right here.

Level Knee High Boots
$1,406
All-In
Brown 'The Slim' Boots
$504
$1,050
Toteme
Dalby Leather Ankle Boots
$990
Isabel Marant
Davis Leather Knee Boots
$1,350
Khaite
50mm Hera Nappa Leather Tall Boots
$770
Gia Borghini
Beige Calfskin Boots
$806
$1,790
Jil Sander
Brown Fiona 60 Boots
$1,345
Amina Muaddi
Embellished Leather Ankle Boots
$1,790
Isabel Marant
Signoria Boots
$2,290
Gucci
Carolina Slouchy Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
$995
Ulla Johnson
Spike Ankle Boot in Crocodile Print Leather
$1,395
Marni
Black Leather Heeled Boots
$1,410
Jil Sander
Leather Biker Boots
$950
JW Anderson
Ona Knee-High Boot
$1,680
Khaite
Toy-Ankle Bootie in Lambskin
$2,200
Loewe
Allegra Leather Knee Boots
$1,200
Le Monde Beryl
Black & Brown 'The Wide Shaft' Boots
$1,053
$1,950
Toteme
Kinkies Ankle Boots
$1,590
Maison Margiela
Black Cagole Wide 50mm Boots
$1,890
Balenciaga
Patent Leather Red Sole Tall Boots
$1,995
Christian Louboutin
Black Lisa Boots
$1,350
The Row
Barbara Snake High Boots
$740
Scarosso
Suede Riding Boots
$410
$585
Burberry
Fold Leather FF Harness Boots
$1,690
Fendi
Leather and Mesh Ankle Boots
$1,490
The Row
Rebecca Bootie
€325
Coach