Kitten Heel Boots Are the Surprise It Shoe of Spring 2025

As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, it becomes eminently clear: spring has officially sprung. Despite the odd straggler of a cool or breezy day, the seasons are changing; all is in bloom, and the heavy coats of your winter wardrobe are going back into storage. Now’s the time for shorter hemlines and light, airy fabrics—right?

Well, there’s one exception for spring/summer 2025, a look that celebrities like Taylor Russell, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Fox have been wearing since 2024: the pointy-toe kitten-heel boot, which has emerged as the It shoe of summer. A pair of heavy leather or suede boots might not be the first thing that comes to mind when considering your closet for June. But if the runways have anything to say about it, the silhouette of the season is indeed a boot—whether knee-length, ankle or shin-high, it’s got a pointed toe, a teeny heel, and often, some major adornments (see: Balenciaga’s Cagole, which has effectively led the trend). The style persisted through fall 2025 fashion week, with Marni taking a twisted approach by putting a crocodile boot with a ball heel down its runway. Eckhaus Latta’s version, shown at New York Fashion Week, had a painterly, 1960s edge. Below, we’ve culled an edit of the best of the bunch—scroll through our favorites and shop them right here.