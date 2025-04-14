The 5 Biggest Shoe Trends of Fall 2025

Footwear on the fall 2025 runways solidified the old saying that in fashion, there is truly something for everyone. Designers created options that ranged from sensible and chic to downright kooky. Of course, some major themes emerged by the time we’d been to New York, London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks. Preppy styles were everywhere, from Burberry (which sent out a witchy pump perfect for any librarian) to Loewe, whose former designer Jonathan Anderson combined a loafer toe with a Mary Jane buckle. Prada, Marc Jacobs, Alaïa, and many more designers made a new take on the power heel, which featured comically elongated, pointed toes. Stockings were a must at McQueen, Balenciaga, and Gucci, worn with every style from T-strap to Victorian laced boots. (At The Row, some models even walked the brand’s atelier with no shoes, just tights). To see more of the biggest trends of the season to emerge from the fall 2025 runways—and for a little fall accessories inspo for your own wardrobe—keep scrolling.

Collegiate Kicks

Clockwise from top left: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images; Peter White/Getty Images; Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Move over, ballet flats. For fall 2025, designers took typically preppy footwear—loafers, brogues, etc.—and turned the styles on their head. Many silhouettes fused two different kinds of shoes a prep would wear: see Prada’s peep-toe loafers and Christian Dior’s monkstrap shoes worn with little black stockings.

Taking Stock(ing)

Clockwise from top left: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images; Courtesy of Marni; Peter White/Getty Images

Speaking of stockings—consider integrating a colorful sock or two into your fall wardrobe. On the fashion month runways, designers paired tights and high socks with pretty much any silhouette. No style was off the table: nubby, wool socks went with Mary Janes; Marni and Vivienne Westwood both chose translucent, ladylike shin-length socks for their pumps; and Miu Miu’s loafer came with a lavender knee-high.

The New Power Heel

Clockwise from top left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs; Courtesy of Victoria Beckham; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Peter White/Getty Images

The classic pump is a woman’s best friend. This style is strong, eternally chic, and can transition from the boardroom to happy hour with ease. For fall 2025, however, designers took the concept of the “standard pump” to the next level. This season, pumps come with superlong pointed or box toes (Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, and Stella McCartney’s designs seemed to say: keep your distance!). At Victoria Beckham and Prada, both the front and the back of the pump was elongated.

Fancy Footwork

Clockwise from top left: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images; Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Think of this trend as the bag charm version of shoes: designers put plenty of flou all over their footwear, from rosettes to twee bows or a burst of feathers at the toe. At Sandy Liang, an ivory pair of slides looked like a birthday present with an enormous matching bow; we also loved Tory Burch’s more subtle take on a floral accent.

Mod Squad

Clockwise from top left: Estrop/Getty Images; Courtesy of Marni; Courtesy of Fendi; Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images

There’s a reason the Space Age, 1960s/’70s look is a constant source of inspiration for designers. This season, brands like Fendi, Marni, and Eckhaus Latta went for big patterns on their knee-high boots, while Chloé, Duran Lantink, and Hodakova chose softer color palettes.