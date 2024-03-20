Taylor Russell has mastered a spring uniform that is as lowkey chic as it is unfussy. Despite her best attempts to remain incognito yesterday, the actress was spotted in New York City wearing the quintessential transitional outfit. There were hints of stealth wealth, a distressed retro accessory, and even an “It” bag for good measure.

The actress—who visited a friend’s Brooklyn townhouse with her boyfriend Harry Styles (more on that, later) on Tuesday—sported a menswear-style, oversized button down. Russell paired the pale yellow piece with some slouchy denim trousers and cradled a buttery trench in her arm. Accessories were kept chic, too, in the form of a black Loewe tote bag (worn by the likes of fellow cool girls Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner), sleek sunglasses, and a vintage US Open cap.

Earlier in the day, Russell spent time with her beau. Styles followed her cue in some pared-back fashion of his own. Styles, who has been linked to Russell since last summer, slipped into a white t-shirt, cargo pants, and Adidas sneakers. The hero pieces of his look? A fuzzy cardigan from The Row that he paired with the brand’s cult-favorite Margaux bag. Clearly, this household contains not one, but two The Row fanatics—in case you missed it, Russell just wore the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-helmed brand on the red carpet a few days ago.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For footwear, the actress prioritized both form and function. Her glossy kitten heel boots added enough of a wow factor to her otherwise muted outfit, but remained comfortable enough to traverse the city streets.

With her latest look, Russell has found the key to springtime dressing: layers upon layers. Especially in New York City, where weather patterns are almost as unpredictable as the MTA schedule, having something you can slip on or off—in Russell’s case, an oversized trench—is just as important as trotting out a roomy tote bag to hold all of your day’s belongings in (thankfully, she had both). She may be dating a Londoner, but this outfit was quintessential New York.