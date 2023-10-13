After a tumultuous breakup with Olivia Wilde, it seems that Harry Styles has found a new beau in actress Taylor Russell. The musician and actress have been spotted around London together in recent months and it seems like things are getting pretty serious. Here’s everything we know, below.

How did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell meet?

It is likely the pair first met in London—Russell is currently based there for her role in the National Theater production of Lucy Prebble's play The Effect. Styles, of course, has called the British capital home for quite some time now. First rumblings of a romance between the two came when they were spotted exploring the city together, and later, when Russell was seen in the VIP section of one of Styles’ concerts in Vienna, Austria.

How long have they been together?

The duo’s first public outing came back in June, 2023 and they have been spending time with each other since then. In August, onlookers caught the then-rumored couple cozying up to each other during the opening night of Russell’s play The Effect. Styles and Russell were then spotted holding hands later that month.

While neither party has confirmed or denied the rumors, sources close to the stars say that they are enjoying their time together.

“Their energies work really well together,” an insider told Us in August. “They’re both really sweet people at their core,” adding that “Harry is always smiling when he’s with her.”

On September 24th, the rumored couple were pictured for the first time in an over month as they grabbed coffee in London.

Is it serious?

In August, without naming any names, Russell addressed what she looks for in a relationship during an interview with The Face. “I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings,” she said. “I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it. But even then I’m like, ​‘I’m sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?’ So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it’s never going to work.”

Although the musician and actress have quite the busy schedules, on October 12th, insiders told Us that Styles in particular sees a future with the film star. “Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the source explained, adding that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the insider went on. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”