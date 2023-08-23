Just when we thought Jennifer Lawrence found her signature accessory with The Row’s “Banana Bag” earlier this summer, she’s since changed things up in recent weeks. Departing from her crossbody choice, the actress has been spotted on the streets of New York City and Los Angeles sporting Loewe’s Puzzle Fold Tote. And who can blame her? The leather tote serves just as well as a pilates bag as it does a chic shoulder bag for an afternoon stroll.

On Wednesday, the actress chose to wear the piece (the older sister of the Spanish brand’s Puzzle shoulder bag) for the latter activity. And she added in some quietly luxurious pieces to complete the rest of her look, too.

Lawrence was spotted in upper Manhattan wearing a look comprised of varying shades of blue. Underneath, she went with a relatively simple tank top in an extremely dark navy. She tucked the piece into a ballooning pair of linen palazzo pants. The cuffed hem of Lawrence’s pants revealed a slightly unpractical (for the Big Apple Streets, that is), yet entirely chic, footwear choice in the form of leather sling back heels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

To finish off the look, the actress wore a light blue cotton button down, a dainty diamond necklace, and statement sunglasses. Like many of her recent wears, the look felt understated yet also very current at the same time—like many nowadays, Lawrence has fully embraced the logo-less allure of “Stealth Wealth” dressing.

Her Loewe choice is just another signal of her co-sign of the luxe style, too. Lawrence was spotted two weeks ago wearing the same tote, this time, for an afternoon pilates class in L.A. Instead of heels, she opted for slide-on Birkenstocks and tie-dye socks that she wore with leggings, a baseball cap, and a black t-shirt.

BACKGRID

Style stars are no stranger to using luxury bags as workout carry-ons. Just ask another Jennifer (Lopez) who frequently uses her Birkin collection to store her pilates essentials. However, unlike Lopez’s Hermés choice, the Loewe tote is definitely more of a “If You Know, You Know” pick. Regardless, it seems that Lawrence has once again struck “Stealth Wealth” gold with her Loewe puzzle tote.

Shop Jennifer’s Pick: