As if Bella Hadid announcing her modeling comeback last night wasn’t enough, Taylor Russell returned to the red carpet for the first time in three months. Russell had quite the busy evening, too. The Effect, the play in which she stars opposite Paapa Essiedu, opened at London’s National Theatre. And while the production debuted to rave reviews, we were more concerned with Russell’s afterparty look.

Following her on-stage performance, the Canadian actress changed into something a little more her speed—courtesy of fashion girls’ favorite “stealth wealth” brand. For the occasion, Russell wore a head-to-toe look from The Row’s resort 2024 collection.

The Row is known for their precise tailoring and luxe fabrics, so it’s no surprise that Russell’s ensemble followed that exact formula. And while the look was made from what seemed to be two similar shades of tweed (usually reserved for bulky blazers or skinny trousers), it did not feel office-aligned in the slightest.

Up top, Russell’s corset-style top had some pretty hefty details—a folded, bandeau-esque bodice portion that moved into a fitted lower half. There was also an asymmetrical feel to the piece, which finished in two different lengths at the waist.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Below, the actress opted for a simple pencil skirt in a darker color than her top. The piece cut off just above her ankles to reveal a pair of leather derby shoes. Like many “stealth wealth” proponents, the styling of Russell’s look ended there—she opted for no jewelry or accessories, aside from slicked back hair and natural makeup.

Russell wasn’t the only star in attendance for opening night. It turned out that James Corden, Phoebe-Waller Bridge, Paul Mescal, and Harry Styles all showed their support.

The next morning, Russell was spotted with Styles walking around London. The double sighting comes after rumors of a potential romance between the actress and musician, which began to spring up around July.

It seems that they are already supporting each other’s endeavors—Russell was spotted at one of Styles’ shows last month. Regardless of where the fling heads, we are looking forward to seeing how Russell goes about her theatre style. The Effect is showing well into the fall, so there’s a lot of potential.