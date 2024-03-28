The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for All the Moms in Your Life

Whether you’re shopping for your own mother, your partner, a maternal figure in your life—or you’re simply looking to show your appreciation to a mom friend who’s been going through it!—Mother’s Day is a great excuse to treat the ones you love. While sending her a bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture, we encourage you to get a little more creative than that. How about a chic new bag, the most luxurious nail polish imaginable, a fabulous fragrance, or something to brighten up her home? (Or, if you’re looking to get her something sparkly, our jewelry-focused guide has you covered on that front.) Whether she’s passionate about fashion, gardening, skincare or chilling on the couch with a lovely scented candle burning, we’ve included something we’re sure she’ll be thrilled to receive.

The Best Clothing Gifts for Moms

Gifting an item of clothing can be tricky—but if you keep it practical, timeless and easy to work into any type of wardrobe, chances it will be greatly appreciated. Think: a perfect striped button down, a luxe cashmere sweater, or an elegant black dress.

The Best Accessories Gifts for Moms

Wow her with the latest “It Bag” or shield her from the sun with a killer pair of sunglasses and a stylish silk hat. Accessories are always a good idea.

The Best Beauty Gifts for Moms

Gifting luxurious skincare and haircare is a nice way to encourage her to treat herself. A rich moisturizer, face oil or eye cream is always appreciated, as are beautifully designed takes on everyday essentials like hairbrushes.

The Best Fragrance Gifts for Moms

If you know what types of scents she usually gravitates towards (woodsy, floral, citrusy, herbaceous or sweet) you can usually find something in a similar vein that she’ll love. When in doubt, head to a department store with a reference point in mind so they can help point you in the right direction.

The Best Home Gifts for Moms

When it comes to home gifts, it’s tactful to stay away from things that involve or suggest domestic labor (i.e. pots and pans, kitchen gadgets, cleaning supplies) unless she’s specifically requested it. Instead, go for beautifully designed or indulgent touches that will enliven her space.