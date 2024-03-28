ADD TO CART

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for All the Moms in Your Life

by Tori López and Tyler VanVranken
Collage by Ashley Peña
Whether you’re shopping for your own mother, your partner, a maternal figure in your life—or you’re simply looking to show your appreciation to a mom friend who’s been going through it!—Mother’s Day is a great excuse to treat the ones you love. While sending her a bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture, we encourage you to get a little more creative than that. How about a chic new bag, the most luxurious nail polish imaginable, a fabulous fragrance, or something to brighten up her home? (Or, if you’re looking to get her something sparkly, our jewelry-focused guide has you covered on that front.) Whether she’s passionate about fashion, gardening, skincare or chilling on the couch with a lovely scented candle burning, we’ve included something we’re sure she’ll be thrilled to receive.

The Best Clothing Gifts for Moms

Gifting an item of clothing can be tricky—but if you keep it practical, timeless and easy to work into any type of wardrobe, chances it will be greatly appreciated. Think: a perfect striped button down, a luxe cashmere sweater, or an elegant black dress.

Long Pinched Trench Coat
$2,200
Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
Powder Pink Silk Long Robe
$600
La Perla
Rhea Draped Wool-Blend Crepe Gown
$2,950
The Row
Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
$2,500
Ferragamo
Striped Cotton Shirt
$495
Dries Van Noten
Oversized Embroidered Cotton-Poplin Shirt
$950
Balenciaga
Bottega Veneta Wool Sweater
$2,150
Bottega Veneta
Loro Piana Cashmere Sweater
$2,600
Loro Piana

The Best Accessories Gifts for Moms

Wow her with the latest “It Bag” or shield her from the sun with a killer pair of sunglasses and a stylish silk hat. Accessories are always a good idea.

Medium Tilly Bag in Shiny Calfskin
$2,450
Celine
Jackie Notte Mini Bag
$3,900
Gucci
Satin Mules
$1,120
Prada
Suede Sneakers
$495
Dries Van Noten
Peak Sunglasses in Black Acetate
$450
Phoebe Philo
Carlyle Slides Slides in Glazed Leather
$795
Saint Laurent
Embroidered Silk Floppy Sun Hat
$390
Toteme
Precious Paradise Scarf
$550
Hermès

The Best Beauty Gifts for Moms

Gifting luxurious skincare and haircare is a nice way to encourage her to treat herself. A rich moisturizer, face oil or eye cream is always appreciated, as are beautifully designed takes on everyday essentials like hairbrushes.

The Cream
$300
Augustinus Bader
The Face Oil
$50
Herbar
Les Mains Hermès Nail polish in Rouge Casaque
$57
Hermès
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
$169
Solawave
The Regenerating Radiance Fresh Body Cream
$325
Chanel
The Molecular Concentrate Eye Cream
$340
Guerlain
N.01 The Shine & Care Hair Brush in Cherry Red
$168
La Bonne Brosse
The Exceptional Invigorating and Sculpting Massage Tool
$115
Dior

The Best Fragrance Gifts for Moms

If you know what types of scents she usually gravitates towards (woodsy, floral, citrusy, herbaceous or sweet) you can usually find something in a similar vein that she’ll love. When in doubt, head to a department store with a reference point in mind so they can help point you in the right direction.

Guidance
$360
Amouage
Par Blaise Mautin
$200
le Père
Tobacco Vanille
$295
Tom Ford
Mojave Ghost
$320
Byredo
Tobacciana
$175
Mondo Mondo
Eau Rihla
$275
Diptyque
Replica Jazz Club
$165
Maison Margiela
Néroli Plein Sud
$395
Guerlain

The Best Home Gifts for Moms

When it comes to home gifts, it’s tactful to stay away from things that involve or suggest domestic labor (i.e. pots and pans, kitchen gadgets, cleaning supplies) unless she’s specifically requested it. Instead, go for beautifully designed or indulgent touches that will enliven her space.

Squeeze Mirror in Latte
$695
Ready-to-Hang
John Galliano Classic Candle
$74
Diptyque
Wick Trimmer
$590
Loewe
Green Bubble Glass Vase
$230
Misette
Bernadotte French Coffee Press, 1 L
$165
Georg Jensen
Brown Dressed En Plein Air Picnic Set
$770
Alessi
Tan Orb Watering Can
$135
Ferm Living
Fashion Eye Silk Road Book
$68
Louis Vuitton