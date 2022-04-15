SHOPPING

Need a Mother’s Day Gift? Jewelry Is Always a Good Idea

Get her something she’ll cherish forever: a keepsake pendant, a simple string of pearls, or a pair of mood-lifting earrings.

by Christina Holevas
Collage by Ashley Peña

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and there’s no better way to spoil her than with a fabulous piece of jewelry. Whether you’re looking for something special for your own mom or for a partner, you can’t go wrong with something timeless and special, like an enameled pendant necklace, a delicate gold bracelet, or a perfectly simple strand of seed pearls. Or maybe she’s little more out there, style-wise: Why not try a tough signet ring encrusted with her birthstone or a pair of pink geode studs ringed with mismatched diamonds? Whatever suits the mother in your life, there is a plethora of beautiful options under $1,000 that are sure to please (but we’ve also included a couple of splurges, for good measure). See all of our favorites below.

Need more spring jewelry inspiration? Check out our breakdown of the top styles of the season here.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Pamela LoveAnemone Bracelet
$570
BRENT NEALEGold & Pink Single Puff Heart Ring
$1,950
FarisPearl Seed Necklace
$490
Mondo MondoGold Tropicana Necklace
$225
Tom WoodSSENSE Exclusive Silver Birthstone Garnet Ring
$1,025
ALIGHIERISSENSE Exclusive Gold 'N' Alphabet Necklace
$295
MarniGold & Green Flower Element Drop Earrings
$430
Small Engravable Dog Tag Necklace
$450
Dorsey
Kimberly McDonaldPink Geode & Diamond Stud Earrings
$6,450
Mini Porte Bonheur Pendant
$980
Marlo Laz
Laura LombardiGold Amorina Charm Ring
$120
Rosa Earrings
$590
Bernard James
Sophie BuhaiGold Egg Pendant Necklace
$950
Resilience Cigar Band
$2,850
Foundrae
AGMESSilver Pearl Baroque Patrice Earrings
$490
Zodiaque Medal
$2,310
Van Cleef & Arpels
Aurelie BidermannPositano Bangle
$334

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.