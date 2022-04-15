Need a Mother’s Day Gift? Jewelry Is Always a Good Idea

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and there’s no better way to spoil her than with a fabulous piece of jewelry. Whether you’re looking for something special for your own mom or for a partner, you can’t go wrong with something timeless and special, like an enameled pendant necklace, a delicate gold bracelet, or a perfectly simple strand of seed pearls. Or maybe she’s little more out there, style-wise: Why not try a tough signet ring encrusted with her birthstone or a pair of pink geode studs ringed with mismatched diamonds? Whatever suits the mother in your life, there is a plethora of beautiful options under $1,000 that are sure to please (but we’ve also included a couple of splurges, for good measure). See all of our favorites below.

Need more spring jewelry inspiration? Check out our breakdown of the top styles of the season here.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.