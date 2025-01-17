ADD TO CART

The 36 Best Big Bags to Shop Now

Goodbye, Tiny Bag Energy. Hello, accessories as limitless as our ambitions.

by Che Baez
A model with a big red velvet bag
Photograph by Chris Rhodes, styled by Christina Holevas
If 2024 was all about minimalism and bite-size accessories, then 2025 has burst through the doors, ready to flip that trend on its head. This shift has been bubbling since at least spring of last year, and now, it’s official: welcome to the resurgence of big bags—or, at least, bags bigger than a lipstick and a credit card.

I realized I needed larger bags in my life when Tibi debuted a reimagined L.L. Bean tote on its spring 2024 runway. I felt an undeniable sense of relief—here was an actual, life-size bag that could work in the real world. The struggle of artfully arranging my wallet, keys, book, hand cream, cash, hand sanitizer, agenda(...the list goes on) into a perfectly balanced puzzle was becoming all too familiar. Now, with the return of spacious, refined bags, there’s room for both elegance and ease.

Gone are the days of cramming our lives into mini purses. This year, it’s all about accessories that effortlessly carry our dreams, daily chaos, and yes, even that extra pair of heels. Goodbye, TBE (Tiny Bag Energy). Hello, accessories as limitless as our ambitions. Think: oversize totes, slouchy hobos, and expansive east-west bags. These aren’t just fashion statements. They’re declarations of readiness and resilience. In the new year, we’re unapologetically owning space—and our accessories should follow suit.

So, let’s welcome the era of big bags with open arms (and even bigger straps). This is the moment to invest in pieces that blend form and function. From supple leather totes to effortlessly cool backpacks, your purse should be as dynamic and ambitious as you are. Micro-bags? Lovely, but we’ll pass.

Below, the best ludicrously capacious bags.

Who can say no to a versatile, classic black bag? These varieties, like OSOI’s tote, are big enough to fit a laptop as well.

This season, slouchy boho bags are getting a modernist twist (see: Lemaire’s Scarf Bag).

Put your canvas tote back in the cupboard. These tote-size purses provide a chic (and equally convenient) alternative.

Furry accessories were everywhere on the fall 2024 and spring 2025 runways, and came in many forms. Here, Polène’s version is made of alpaca, while Saint Laurent’s endlessly chic handbag is pony hair.

Backpacks are the ultimate way to marry form and function—and, in the case of these four bags, stylishness.

These designs evoke a kind of Mary-Poppins-bag energy: we imagine being able to fit every necessary object into the Gucci B Medium Shoulder bag, or The Row’s Angy purse.

A spacious bucket bag is an excellent choice for a long weekend. Consider Toteme’s Brown Belted Leather Bucket Bag, or Loewe’s version, whose strap is braided.

The east-west bag trend was especially pervasive in late 2024. Going into 2025, the girls are still wearing wide purses, which demand space in the most fashionable way.

A woven or rattan bag isn’t limited to a summer wardrobe. With these four colorways, each and any of these wonderful bags works with a wintry outfit.