We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
While some of the biggest shows on television today are known for outlandish, eye-catching fashion (Emily Cooper, we’re looking at you), that has never really been Succession’s thing. Yes, the Roys have the money to snatch up the viral JW Anderson pigeon clutch (or ten) and Shiv’s New York City closet has enough space to house just as many Manolo Blahnik heels, Gucci jackets, and Fendi bags as Carrie Bradshaw’s. Despite that fact, the Roy daughter rarely ever wears an easily-labeled item of clothing. Like the rest of her family, she opts for quiet (or coded) luxury, low-key pieces, not easily identified unless you’re ridiculously wealthy or well-versed in inconspicuous fashion. That doesn’t make the clothes of Succession less intriguing. Quite the opposite, in fact. The cast’s wardrobes (put together by costume designer Michelle Matland) are often excessively chic thanks to their simplistic nature, and the added struggle to identify them makes the desire for them that much greater. Below, starting with episode one, we decode some of these looks so you can start dressing like a Roy (and avoid any “ludicrously capacious” bags). Check back here throughout the season as we outline the latest looks and where to get them.