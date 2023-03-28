While some of the biggest shows on television today are known for outlandish, eye-catching fashion (Emily Cooper, we’re looking at you), that has never really been Succession’s thing. Yes, the Roys have the money to snatch up the viral JW Anderson pigeon clutch (or ten) and Shiv’s New York City closet has enough space to house just as many Manolo Blahnik heels, Gucci jackets, and Fendi bags as Carrie Bradshaw’s. Despite that fact, the Roy daughter rarely ever wears an easily-labeled item of clothing. Like the rest of her family, she opts for quiet (or coded) luxury, low-key pieces, not easily identified unless you’re ridiculously wealthy or well-versed in inconspicuous fashion. That doesn’t make the clothes of Succession less intriguing. Quite the opposite, in fact. The cast’s wardrobes (put together by costume designer Michelle Matland) are often excessively chic thanks to their simplistic nature, and the added struggle to identify them makes the desire for them that much greater. Below, starting with episode one, we decode some of these looks so you can start dressing like a Roy (and avoid any “ludicrously capacious” bags). Check back here throughout the season as we outline the latest looks and where to get them.

HBO The biggest style star of the season four premiere was undoubtedly Naomi Pierce, who stepped out of her family’s northern California estate showing off a new haircut, and the continuation of her chic, black and white wardrobe. Per usual, the heiress’s look came mostly from Proenza Schouler in the form of a black knit tank top expertly tucked into her white wide leg pants. Tom Ford sunglasses added an air of mystery to her look, while Sophie Buhai pearl drop earrings brought a touch of elegance.

HBO If Naomi Pierce represented the fashion high of the first episode, Greg’s date to Logan’s birthday bash was, unfortunately for her, the low. One of the standout moments of the premiere came when Tom called out Bridget “Randomfuck” and her “ludicrously capacious” bag. While everyone else at the party was likely carrying their Kellys, Bridget opted for a leather bag from Burberry, embossed with the British brand’s famous check. Definitely not quiet luxury.

Photograph by Claudette Barius/HBO Shiv spent the majority of episode one running from California mansion to California mansion, trying to best her father and purchase PGM with the other new gen Roys. Luckily, she dressed comfortably for the task, wearing a light brown blazer with some relaxed, drawstring striped pants. On top, the ex-politico wore a dark brown, body-hugging tank, and many on the Internet believe the piece could possibly be a bodysuit from none other than Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line. It seems very un-Shiv to wear something so trendy, but hey, we know she doesn’t have her full wardrobe at her disposable at the moment, maybe she needed to reinforce it with some basics from Skims.

Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO J. Smith Cameron was criminally underused in the season’s first episode, but her outfit for Logan’s bash still deserves a moment in the spotlight. The Waystar executive kept it simple for the event, wearing a black fitted Emporio Armani jacket with white trim. The piece was nice enough for a daytime birthday of Roy caliber, but easily transitioned into a late night of advising the family patriarch.

Photograph by Claudette Barius/HBO Kendall Roy’s mastery of coded luxury is unmatched by any of his contemporaries. Take his look in the premiere. It’s simple, fairly inconspicuous—jeans, a tee, bomber jacket, and baseball cap. In reality, his entire outfit, including his sneakers (not pictured) totaled to almost $10K. That’s what happens when you wear all Tom Ford with a touch of Gucci, Loro Piana, and some limited edition Jacques Marie Mage. Unfortunately, the sunglasses—which were created by the Los Angeles-based brand in conjunction with Jeremy Strong specifically for the show—are sold out.

Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO As the patriarch of the Roy clan (and the man that taught all these morons how to dress), Logan Roy often has preppier style than the rest of his family, and opts for Ralph Lauren, Barbour, and the like. Of course, his birthday was no different, and while Logan may not have felt comfortable at his party (“Why is everybody so fucking happy?”), he at least looked it. The man in charge wore a double-breasted cashmere cardigan from gasp Polo with a blue checked button down underneath. It was the look he wore to take his meditative walk through the park, however— with a nondescript cap to match Kendall’s and a scarf perfectly tucked into his jacket—which we’re dubbing his best ensemble of the night.