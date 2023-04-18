The Best, Most Brutal Lines From Succession Season Four

Succession may be officially over when the ten episodes of season four come to an end, but the quotes, screen grabs, and memes will live on forever. This season, just like the three before it, has delivered a buffet of one-liners, and every Sunday evening they take over Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok as fans head to social media to relive the quips they can’t get out of their head. From “ludicrously capacious” bags to taxi rides to the subway, pretty much every character has gotten their time in the quotable sun this season. So, in honor of Jesse Armstrong’s writing, and the cast’s impeccable delivery, we’re keeping track of all the best lines from each episode, because there are many things we will remember this show by when it’s gone, but it seems likely that it’s these biting quips that will last the longest.

Photograph by David Russell/HBO

“Where’s Kerry?” “Inside Marcia’s trunk, inside an anaconda, inside a sarcophagus.”—Roman

Roman, ever the colorful of the Roys, joked that Marcia had offed Logan Roy’s lover but she didn’t actually have to take any physical action against Kerry. Later, she tore her down with one simple quip (which we will get to).

“For some of us it’s a sad day, but for others it’s coronation demolition derby.”—Shiv

Seems like a fairly normal wake in the Roy world.

“You might want to put down that fish taco. You’re getting your melancholy everywhere.”—Gerri

A brilliant quip by Gerri followed by...

“You’re a clumsy interloper and no one trusts you. The only guy pulling for you is dead, and now, you’re just married to the ex-boss’ daughter, and she doesn’t even like you. And you are fair and squarely fucked.”—Karl

Logan may be the one who died, but Tom is really getting butchered at this wake.

Photograph by David Russell/HBO

“Look how far you’ve come.” “Well look at us both, right?” —Marcia & Willa

I have no evidence of this, but I’m pretty convinced that Marcia added $10 million to her asking price for the apartment after Willa took her down like this.

“Mmm, the honeymoon states.”—Willa

Forget flyover, purple, swing—in the 2024 election, we’re calling them honeymoon states.

“Dad sounds amazing, I would have liked to have met Dad.” —Shiv

There’s really nothing like reading complete lies about your verbally abusive father as he is propped up in the press while struggling to reconcile with his death.

“Why not just burn them for the insurance, no?” “Yeah, that would be the dream, financially speaking.” — Shiv & Karl

A relatively ignored moment regarding Logan’s Gaugains hidden away in a Genevian vault, but one that deserves a lot more attention.

Photograph by David Russell/HBO

“We’re calling her a taxi to the subway so that she can go home to her little apartment.” —Marcia

See what we mean about Marcia not needing to resort to violence?

“Lip balm Tom Wamb, lubing up his lips to kiss my butt.” —Roman

Wow, everyone really has Tom’s number in this episode, don’t they?

“Gotta love her, her plate is groaning.” —Connor

Someone get Willa and her mom a spin-off.

Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO

“I have a little list of nice things to say to Kerry.” —Greg

Honestly, Greg, we would like to hear these.

“He’s flying the plane, son.” — Frank

An honestly heartbreaking line. Did Frank have to call him Kendall son in this moment?

“Judging by her grin, it looks like she caught a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.” —Tom

It’s OK Chuckles, we all mourn differently.

“We’ll get a funeral off the rack. We can do Reagan’s with tweaks.” —Kendall

I would say Logan wouldn’t like anything off the rack, but he was wearing a lot of Ralph Lauren prior to his passing.

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

“It’s like Jaws. If everyone in Jaws worked for Jaws.” —Greg

Let’s also not forget, “He looks like if Santa Claus was a hitman.”

“Hey, Buddha, nice Tom Fords.” —Roman

The only thing better than Kendall’s newfound religion is Roman’s reaction to Kendall’s new-found religion.

“[I want to go] somewhere fun and real. Away from the fancy Dans. A real bar, with chicks, and guys who work with their hands and grease, and sweat from their hands, and have blood in their hair.”—Connor

Poor Connor isn’t asking for a lot, just a bride who doesn’t run away, a normal night at a bar, and some old-fashioned karaoke like he has seen in the movies.

“He’s still Connor, but he won drinks with us at an auction.” —Roman

Despite there being four Beatles, Roman couldn’t even let Connor be George.

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

“Just be water, my friend.” —Kendall

We did not think we would get to the point of Kendall quoting Bruce Lee, yet here we are.

“I love you, but you are not serious people.” —Logan

A pretty useful phrase for anyone who often finds themselves around Roy-like goofballs.

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

“We’re not a fucking Shake Shack, Greg. This isn't a pre-fuck party. It's a birthday party.”—Kerry

Despite the warning from Kerry, Greg still managed to turn Logan’s birthday party into a pre-fuck party.

“That’s greedy. When they have all the other percents?”—Willa

Willa can’t believe the other presidential hopefuls would try to squeeze Connor’s one percent. Because when have politicians ever been greedy?

“She’s brought a ludicrously capacious bag. What’s even in there? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail?” —Tom

Of course, we couldn’t have a list of the best quotes with what is arguable the most quoted line this season.

“Congratulations on saying the biggest number you fucking morons.” —Logan

Nothing like getting some support from dad, right?