Every Thanksgiving , thousands of American families gather around for a holiday meal that could either end with feelings of tenderness and warmth for our relatives, or, more likely, shouting matches about the state of the world and its politics with our distant family members at someone else's house. Our favorite television series tend to follow suit. Of course we all want to know how iconic fictional families celebrate one of the more tense holidays of the year, whether they're gathering around a large table uptown with their media magnate patriarch (as was the case for the Roy family in season one of HBO's Succession this year), or dredging up the truth behind some old hijinks (see the episode of Friends where Ross got high). Thanksgiving can really bring out the best or the worst of us, but we're thankful that these fictional families are probably, hopefully more dysfunctional than our own.