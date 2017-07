The 11 Fiercest, Ass-Kicking, Gun-Toting Women in Action Films of All Time

Though this year has been particularly generous with its portrayals of women in action films—from Eiza Gonzalez's role in the Ansel Elgort-fronted Baby Driver to Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Charlize Theron in not only the new Fast and Furious, in which she played the villain, but also Atomic Blonde, in which she plays the titular anti-hero—women have long proved they could go toe-to-toe with any opponent in blockbusters of action and science fiction. From Sigourney Weaver's still-iconic performance in Alien—one that Theron herself has cited as an inspiration—to perennial action stars like Angelina Jolie and younger, though no less ruthless, assassins like Saoirse Ronan in Hanna, here, we look back at a few of the fiercest women in action movies of all time.