The 11 Fiercest, Ass-Kicking, Gun-Toting Women in Action Films of All Time

Uma Thurman in Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2, 2003 and 2004

Quentin Tarantino has demonstrated an affinity for powerful and ruthless women fronting his films. Not only did the director bring us Pam Grier in Jackie Brown, but then, several years later, he offered six hours of Uma Thurman in peak form as the assassin Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill Vol. 1 and its sequel, Vol. 2. His supporting actresses are no less fierce: There's Lucy Liu, a fellow assassin in Kill Bill, Diane Kruger and Mélanie Laurent in Inglourious Basterds, and, most recently, Jennifer Jason Leigh in Hateful Eight. Now, we're just anticipating his reinvention of actress Sharon Tate in his just-announced Manson family project.