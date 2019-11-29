Stargazing

It's Black Friday, So Here Are Lots of Famous People Shopping

Black Friday—the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza in which pretty much every retailer in the U.S. (and beyond) adds discounts upon discounts to promote holiday season transactions—is here. And while the event may not be as chaotic as it once was—the proliferation of e-commerce has no doubt eased the crowds—it is still a pretty big deal, pun intended. In honor of today's upcoming shopping sprees, here’s a throwback selection of famous people browsing and buying (they really are just like us!). Our favorite celebrity spending moment, you ask? 100% Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in The Simple Life. Richie, being thrifty, racks up a tab of $49,604.25. Looking to save a little, she asks Hilton: “Do you have twenty-five cents?” Happy bargain hunting!
This image may contain Skirt, Clothing, Apparel, Human, Person, Female, Shoe, Footwear, and Woman
Getty Images
1/24

Eva Longoria on August 12, 2005 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/24

Naomi Campbell sighting shopping in Mayfair on September 21, 2009 in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/24

Britney Spears shops at Anthropology November 20, 2003 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/24

Lindsay Lohan during The 63rd International Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2006 in Venice, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/24

Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti walk down the street after shopping at Barney's on Madison Avenue December 24, 2002 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/24

Ashanti carries a bag from Roberto Cavalli while shopping on Madison Avenue January 28, 2003 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/24

Sarah Jessica Parker goes shopping October 17, 2002 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/24

Chloe Sevigny stands on the street with a Louis Vuitton shopping bag October 18, 2004 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/24

Isabella Rosellini carries a bag and her purse as she is out shopping on Fifth Avenue December 18, 2003 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/24

Amanda Bynes on June 6, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jason Kirk
11/24

Victoria Adams (now Victoria Beckham) along with her mother Jackie Adams and baby, Brooklyn, go shopping October 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/24

Heidi Klum seen on the streets of Manhattan after shopping at FAO Schwarz on July 12, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
13/24

Ethan Hawke sighting at Toys R Us in Greenwich Village on December 21, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
14/24

Mariah Carey outside MTV's "TRL" Studios on April 12, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
15/24

Kourtney Kardashian shops at "25 Park" boutique on the Upper East Side on June 6, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
16/24

Jennifer Lopez leaves Meurice Restaurant on June 17, 2011 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
17/24

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian sighting on September 14, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
18/24

Cate Blanchett is sighted in the 'Quartier Latin' area on April 4, 2012 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
19/24

Diane Von Furstenberg sighting on the streets of Manhattan on November 28, 2012 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
20/24

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are seen on December 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
21/24

Laura Dern leaves the "Today Show" taping at the NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on April 2, 2013 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
22/24

Rihanna is seen on May 3, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
23/24

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shopping on November 23, 1999 in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
24/24

Leonardo DiCaprio seen shopping after leaving The New York Shaving Company on June 9, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

Stargazing