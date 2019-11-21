When it comes to Black Friday deals, it's hard to predict what, exactly, one will be able to find (and at what discount).

But we’re a discerning and optimistic bunch here at W , and we have our eyes peeled and our “add to cart” fingers at the ready, just in case. From silk pillowcases to Celine loafers to pasta machines to AirPods Pro, our editors have shared the holiday gifts that they’ll be looking out for on Black Friday (and Cyber Monday, for that matter).

Nora Milch, Market and Accessories Director

Bottega Veneta Leopard-jacquard single-breasted coat, $3,780 , Matchesfashion.com

This one is a gift for me. We shot it on Hailee Beiber with Sara Moonves and Colin Dodgeson last May and I fell in love with it on set.

Allia Alliata di Montereale, Special Projects Editor

Slip silk pillowcase, $85 , Goop.com , Marni shirt, $1,900 , Farfetch.com , Prada appliqué rose cardigan, $1,871 , Matchesfashion.com and Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Colonia Rosa, $125.00 , Smnovella.com

I first started using a silk pillowcase after finding one on the giveaway table at the office. I was initially skeptical, but it feels amazing and it really does help with frizz and those sleep-induced wrinkles. I’m giving one to all my friends. I have one sister who works in the art world, and I think she’d get a kick out of this Marni shirt printed with Greek and Roman sculptures. For the rest of my siblings, one can never go wrong with Prada knitwear or products from Santa Maria Novella.

Nick Remsen, Digital Director

Dyptique L’Elide Candle, $85 , Dyptiqueparis.com

Diptyque candles, with their black and white lettered labels, have become almost ubiquitous. Their elegant, herbal L'Elide candle has all the light-but-lingering fragrance the company is known for, albeit in a more unique, design-forward vessel. I bought one for a friend in London as a thanks-for-letting-me-use-your-flat gift. It went over well, so I think I'll get a few more as presents to give out this season. Plus, when the wax burns away, this makes for a nice pen and pencil holder. I hope Diptyque has some decent Black Friday deals in the works.

Andrea Whittle, Features Editor

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Perfect Sleep Pillow Mist, $36 , Net-a-porter.com , Acne Studios logo-printed tie-dye socks, $60 , modaoperandi.com and Proenza Schouler White Label georgette slip dress, $495 , Proenzaschouler.com

A friend of mine gave me Aurelia’s sleep mist over the summer and I have become a full-on evangelist. It smells like a dream and it’s such a nice bedtime ritual. I’m giving a bottle to everyone. For my brother and sister, I’m thinking about these tie-dye Acne socks that I know they’ll both wear equally well. And for myself: Takashi Homma shot the plaid version ) of this Proenza Schouler White Label dress for our art issue, but I’m envisioning the black georgette as my holiday party look this season, paired with sheer tights and a clunky, metallic heel.

Jenna Wojciechowski, Fashion Market Editor

Loewe zip boot, $750 , Loewe.com and Celine Luco Maillons Triomphe loafer, $920 , Celine.com

I have been lusting after these boots since last January and have been eagerly awaiting them to go on sale. I check multiple sites daily and they will be the first thing I check for come Black Friday. 100% for myself. For a friend, the perfect pair of Celine loafers. I love the gold detailing and the slight chunkiness of the sole.

Jenny Oliver, Social Media Manager

Madhappy hoodie, $185 , Madhappy.com and By Robyn Blair candy dish, $245 , Byrobynblair.com

I’m looking to give the gift of ultimate relaxation this holiday season: Madhappy's "So Sorry! No Wifi" hoodie is super soft and has a great message. I love that this up-and-coming label promotes optimism on all levels. I’m giving any friend with a sweet tooth one of Robyn Blair’s candy dishes, printed with golden Hershey’s kisses, pink Starbursts or Jelly beans. They’re perfect for jewelry or keys (or candy) and they’re just so cheerful.

Meredith Jayme, Associate Accessories Editor

NeverNot Show n Tell ring, $2,748 , Nevernot.co.uk

I’m keeping my eye on this playfully luxurious NeverNot ring, which features a stunning topaz stone and enamel detailing. I’m thinking about it for myself but it would also make for a great gift for a best friend, sister or mom.

Lizzy Wholley, Accessories Editor

The Row beaded pochette, $3,850 , Therow.com , MAMO Hour Glass cocktail glasses, $28 each , Comingsoonnewyork.com and Dry Farm Wine Membership, $159 for six bottles per month , Dryfarmwines.com

All I have ever wanted is a beaded party bag from The Row. I will be watching this like a hawk to see if it goes on sale this Black Friday. (Thinking of only myself with this one…) I’m also really into these MAMO glasses, a design collaboration between Arley Marks and Jonathan Mosca. The smaller cup holds 2oz and the larger cup holds 7oz, ideal for measuring cocktails or having the just-right-amount of wine. A set of these would be perfect for my friend who starts planning her holiday party in July. For my parents, I’m thinking about a subscription to Dry Farm Wines. We love trying new wines from unexpected places but prefer them to be from small farm wineries that do not add sulfites or preservatives. Some of my favorite bottles lead me to research hidden corners of the world I would never come across otherwise.

Laura Jackson, Assistant Market Editor

Les Tien cotton jersey hoodie, $250 , Net-a-porter.com and track pants, $150, Net-a-porter.com

The first thing I’m looking for on Black Friday is this sage-hued track suit from LA-based brand Les Tien. You’ll find me cozied up in it all Holiday season, whether I’m traveling on a plane or curled up on the couch.

Brooke Marine, Associate Digital Editor

Marcato Atlas 180 pasta machine, $150 , Goop.com

This is a gift for my roommate, who is a very good cook and likes to try new things in the kitchen all the time. She already has a sushi kit, an electronic wine opener, a copper bar set, things like that. But what she does not have is a pasta machine and. I know she'd use this machine at least once if one magically appeared on the kitchen counter. So it’s also kind of a gift for myself.

Hannah Westbrook, Assistant Visuals Editor

Apple AirPods Pro, $249 , Apple.com and Verameat all seeing hands earrings, $268 , Verameat.com

I never thought I'd buy the first-gen of AirPods, but I caved, and I think they’re the best. Now I’m looking to get a pair of the adjustable Pro version for myself and hoping for a Black Friday deal. For my friends, I’m getting earrings from the New York-based jewelry designer Verameat—they’re handmade from quality materials, unique, and affordable. Plus, they often have amazing sales.

Tilden Bissell, Digital Designer

Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader cell rejuvenating priming moisturizer, $95 , Violetgrey.com and Evenprime complete skincare kit, $64 , Evenprime.co

Augustinus Bader just dropped a body version of his cult classic “The Cream,” but I think his latest collaboration with Victoria Beckham would be the perfect gift for my mom. It’s sleek bottle will look so chic on her nightstand. For my aesthetically-inclined best friend, I’m getting Evenprimes’s complete set. It’s minimal packaging subtly brings to mind ‘90s video game nostalgia and it contains buzzy K-beauty ingredients like cica and galactomyces ferment filtrate, a byproduct of sake.