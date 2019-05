There's some question about whether Blake Lively , who revealed her pregnancy and baby bump last week at husband Ryan Reynolds's Pokémon movie premiere, will indeed show up on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala , despite her being on the Costume Institute's host committee—and the fact that Lively has been one of the affair's staunchest attendees over the years. Her first appearance came in 2008, during the Gossip Girl craze, and since then she's missed only two Met Galas; this year would mark her 10th Met Gala. For the most part, Lively, who has famously braved Hollywood's red carpet gauntlet without a stylist, plays it safe—and falling back on elegance has its benefits, including an escort to the 2011 Met Gala in the form of none other than the late Karl Lagerfeld . And while this year's "Camp" theme may not necessarily be Lively's métier, she's no stranger to extravagance; her 2018 Met Gala dress , a jewel-encrusted Versace number with a dramatic train, took a reported 600 hours to make