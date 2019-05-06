Actress Blake Lively attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends The Costume Institute Gala: "The Model As Muse" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actress Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
