Blake Lively at the Met Gala: A Visual History of All Her Red Carpet Looks

There's some question about whether Blake Lively, who revealed her pregnancy and baby bump last week at husband Ryan Reynolds's Pokémon movie premiere, will indeed show up on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, despite her being on the Costume Institute's host committee—and the fact that Lively has been one of the affair's staunchest attendees over the years. Her first appearance came in 2008, during the Gossip Girl craze, and since then she's missed only two Met Galas; this year would mark her 10th Met Gala. For the most part, Lively, who has famously braved Hollywood's red carpet gauntlet without a stylist, plays it safe—and falling back on elegance has its benefits, including an escort to the 2011 Met Gala in the form of none other than the late Karl Lagerfeld. And while this year's "Camp" theme may not necessarily be Lively's métier, she's no stranger to extravagance; her 2018 Met Gala dress, a jewel-encrusted Versace number with a dramatic train, took a reported 600 hours to make.
&quot;Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy&quot; Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art - Arrivals
Actress Blake Lively attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Actress Blake Lively attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends The Costume Institute Gala: "The Model As Muse" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Actress Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Actress Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6, 2013 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Blake Lively attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

